Undrafted Athlete Who Attended Browns, Chiefs Rookie Camps Seeks College Return

Following a stellar 2025 campaign, former JMU LB Trent Hendrick declared for the 2026 NFL draft, but the linebacker wasn’t called by 32 teams during seven rounds. Though he spent time in the pro ranks, participating in rookie minicamps with the Browns and the Chiefs as a tryout player, he didn’t sign any contract. That keeps his way open to see the field in college again after the Colorado judge’s ruling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 31, the federal court judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a nationwide preliminary injunction for the 2022 class athletes who exhausted their eligibility this spring, ordering the NCAA to restore their fifth-year eligibility. Following Friday’s ruling, Hendrick is seeking a college return, according to Zach Hoban, Hendrick’s representative, who spoke to On3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former JMU LB last season led his team to its first-ever CFP appearance, recording 106 tackles. He also racked up 3 sacks and 7 TFLs, earning the 2025 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Now Hendrick’s entering the transfer portal with an 8-day window, from August 3 to 10, allowing college programs to secure the standout defensive force for its 2026 roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

This injunction is a surprise gift for the Dukes’ LB, who tried to build his NFL future after leading JMU to an undefeated season. Fortunately, he didn’t pen any UDFA contracts with those NFL teams; he engaged in workouts. That’s why he is now eligible for a comeback in college.

Hendrick already completed his 4 years of eligibility in college as per the traditional rule to play for JMU from 2022 to ’25, and even the NCAA’s recent 5-for-5 rule won’t allow him a college return due to its age limit. But now the court ruling overrides that eligibility model, permitting many players to play this season in college.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for teams, this ruling creates chaos regarding their roster management due to the timing. Teams are ready to kick off their 2026 season opener in just less than one month.

College athletes get chance to play for one more year

With the emergency portal window, college athletes will get a chance to return to their former team or not; that’s uncertain, but they will continue their football career in 2026. It’s a huge opportunity to enhance draft stock and pave a smooth path to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like JMU LB Trent Hendrick, Texas OL Cole Hutson, who participated in rookie minicamps with the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, is now officially able to play for his team. He already won a restraining order.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this new preliminary injunction ruling doesn’t appeal to NCAA president Charlie Baker. Even he thinks it’s triggering the need for the passing of the Cruz-Cantwell bill.

“Without targeted intervention from Congress, college sports cannot set nationwide rules everyone can play by, and without Congress, failed professionals will continue to use college sports as a fallback option—robbing the next class of young athletes of college scholarships,” said Baker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is long past time leaders across college sports call for the immediate passage of the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act—a bill supported by student-athlete leaders, Democrats, Republicans, and NCAA schools from all three divisions. Today’s rulings and the chaos they bring to college sports are exactly why it’s time to pass this bill.”