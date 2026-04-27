Undrafted Diego Pavia Gets Second Chance After 32 NFL Teams Passed on Him

Draft night is supposed to end with someone popping champagne for those whose names are called. At Diego Pavia’s place, it went and came with every pick stinging a little more than the last. The former Vanderbilt QB had 29 team hats lined up on a table in anticipation. All he needed was one call but it never came. And just when it felt like the story reached its uncomfortable ending, a second chance opened up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Adam Schefter dropped an update that kept the door cracked open. According to sources, Diego Pavia accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Baltimore Ravens. It’s not a signing and there’s nothing guaranteed but at this point, this opportunity is everything. This is a player who led Vanderbilt to the first double-digit win year in program history. He threw 29 touchdowns and ran for 10 more during the 10-3 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when 257 names rolled off the board in Pittsburgh and his name didn’t, it was shocking. Ten QBs got drafted while multiple undrafted QBs signed within hours. Even then, there was no call, not even a free-agent call for Diego Pavia. Just silence.

Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders while Ty Simpson shocks everyone at 13 to the Los Angeles Rams. One by one, Carson Beck, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik all found their NFL homes as the league keeps betting on projection, size, and ceiling, not production. If production mattered the way fans think, Diego Pavia doesn’t last past Day 2.

ADVERTISEMENT



Diego Pavia finished his college career with 10,255 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and a 62.2% completion rate. If you look at his final season stats (3,539 yards, 29 scores), you just have to wonder what went wrong. But the thing is that the NFL is drafting traits over resumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this even more strange is that the rest of the undrafted QBs moved how you would expect and he didn’t. Within hours of the NFL Draft wrapping up, teams started scooping up QBs who slipped through the cracks. Former Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar didn’t hear his name called either, but the Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to bring him in. Then there’s Haynes King, who landed with the Carolina Panthers.

Mark Gronowski got picked up by the Miami Dolphins while the Las Vegas Raiders took a swing on Jacob Clark, another traits-based pickup. It’s the same story with Luke Altmyer heading to the Detroit Lions. And then there’s Jalon Daniels (to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Miller Moss (to the Chicago Bears), and Kyron Drones (to the Green Bay Packers). NFL teams saw these players can grow into something and that’s where this gets uncomfortable. What happened in Pittsburgh wasn’t about what Diego Pavia did. Perhaps it was more about what teams think he can’t become.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did the NFL pass on Diego Pavia?

Former NFL QB Jim Everett didn’t hesitate to drop his observation after Diego Pavia’s unexpected fallout. He’s seen this before with talented college players who check every box except the one the NFL prioritizes which is physical projection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do your own research,” he said “In the modern era of football, there are zero QBs under six feet in the Hall of Fame.”

And once you fall outside that filter, everything else gets viewed through a different lens. Maybe that’s what happened with the 5’10 Commodores QB. Everett took it a step further saying the NFL isn’t rewarding what you’ve done but rather, it’s projecting what you might become. And if teams think you’ve already hit your ceiling, they’ll take someone less proven but someone they can still shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe that’s why Diego Pavia became the first Heisman finalist since 2014 to go undrafted. But he still has a chance. The Baltimore Ravens didn’t sign him nor promise him anything. Still, that chance is the thing he’s been asking for since draft night ended.