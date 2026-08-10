Undrafted National Champion OL Set for Starting Role to Protect Super Bowl-Winning QB

Just months after lifting a college football national championship trophy with Indiana, Kahlil Benson found himself completely ignored in the 2026 NFL draft. All 32 teams passed on the 319-pound tackle. Today, his relentless work as an undrafted free agent has put him on the brink of every lineman’s dream: starting at right tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes.

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Benson has earned first-team snaps through seven straight training camp practices, leapfrogging veteran Jaylon Moore on the depth chart. For a rookie who entered camp without a single draft promise, holding down the top spot on the line is a remarkable rise.

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“He’s done a nice job… Very strong, powerful, good feet, good athletic ability… He has a lot of talent there,” said the Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, as reported by Indy Sports.

That talent was forged on college football’s biggest stage. Starting 12 games at right tackle during Indiana’s 2025 championship run meant facing elite pass rushers every week. That high-stakes experience gave him the poise needed to transition quickly to the speed of the professional game.

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Benson did not even receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine despite his championship season. Arriving in Kansas City merely as a rookie minicamp tryout player, he turned a brief opportunity into a full contract through pure physical effort.

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His rapid progress gave front office executives enough confidence to trade away depth tackle Wanya Morris to Atlanta. Kansas City has a history of developing overlooked linemen, and Benson’s combination of size and effort fit their system immediately.

His journey was far from smooth. After early starts at Indiana, he spent a season at Colorado playing multiple positions across the line before returning to Bloomington for his senior title run. While scouts worried about penalties and consistency, Kansas City saw raw potential waiting to be refined.

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Protecting Mahomes requires more than basic blocking. Because the star quarterback frequently extends plays outside the pocket, a right tackle must hold blocks longer and stay disciplined. Benson’s heavy hands and quick footwork give him a real chance to anchor that crucial right side.

Nothing is officially set for Week 1 against the Rams, as coaching staff evaluations continue through preseason games. Reid emphasized that Jaylon Moore continues to push hard, meaning Benson must earn the role every single practice.

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“We’ve just got a young guy that we haven’t seen too much, but he has some talent. Let’s see where that goes,” said Reid. “And [Jaylon] Moore keeps battling. He’s had a couple of good days, too. We’ll need all of them.”

The former Indiana star already received praise from teammates

The undrafted IU national champion’s teammates have already taken notice. Starting left tackle Josh Simmons praised his relentless drive, noting that high effort cannot be coached. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones echoed that respect, calling the Mississippi native a tough, talented competitor who brings real grit to the trenches.

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“I think Kahlil is doing a great job. I think he’s a very physical player. I think he should just add on to that,” Simmons told KQTV. “I think you can’t really teach effort. I mean, that’s what he’s giving out there, so that’s really all I’m telling him right now is keep doing that effort.”

To hold onto the starting job, Benson must eliminate the pre-snap penalties that hurt his draft stock and adapt to NFL pass protection schemes.

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“[Benson] he’s a Mississippi guy. Those Mississippi guys are cut from a different cloth. That’s a silk brother, without a doubt. I have nothing but respect for him,” said the Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones.

To hold onto the starting job, Kahlil Benson must eliminate the pre-snap penalties that hurt his draft stock and adapt to NFL pass protection schemes.