Undrafted Ohio State Starter Confirms Intentions to Return to College Football After Federal Judge’s NCAA Ruling

Following a steady senior season with the Buckeyes, former OSU kicker Jayden Fielding declared for the 2026 NFL draft, but his lack of deep field-goal yards became a major factor behind 32 teams bypassing him. Yet Fielding won’t lose hope of continuing his career at the pro level; he signed with a CFL team, but that didn’t work out. And now, a federal court ruling gives the ex-Ohio State kicker a chance to save his career.

Colorado judge Charlotte Sweeney ruled on July 31 for a nationwide preliminary injunction overriding the NCAA’s traditional eligibility rule. That took a huge shot at the governing body’s latest 5-for-5 eligibility rule, but it would allow the 2022-23 class student-athletes, whose four years of eligibility were exhausted this past spring, to see the college field for one more year. This ruling prompted the Ohio State kicker to explore a college return, said his representative, CJ Recruiting, to On3, as reported by Pete Nakos.

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Jayden Fielding joined Ohio State as a true freshman in 2022 but didn’t redshirt the season. That’s why this past spring his college eligibility was exhausted, pushing him to go for the pro level. But now, with this injunction ruling, he has been granted a fifth year in college, though his chance to join Ohio State again seems unfeasible.

Following Fielding’s NFL departure, OSU brought in Connor Hawkins from Baylor through the portal, and he appears set to take the starting role at kicker this season. Behind him, the Buckeyes have key pieces like Cooper Peterson and Marcello Diomede. With this kind of talent, Ohio State is ready for battle.

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However, Jayden Fielding’s OSU track record clearly shows that whoever secures this kicker gains an edge. He didn’t make any field goals in his debut campaign, but he flashed his ability to make plays. And that helped the kicker earn a starting placekicker role over the next three seasons with the Buckeyes.

He delivered as a starter from 2023 to 2025. As a sophomore, he recorded 16 of 20 field goals, and then, in 2025, he showed the potential, recording a career-high 49-yard field goal. During OSU’s 2024 national title game against Notre Dame, his 33-yard field goal handed a victory to the Buckeyes.

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But he never made a field goal of 50 yards or more throughout his OSU days. Moreover, his two crucial field goal misses against Michigan in 2024 and his 27-yard miss against Indiana in the 2025 B1G title game overshadowed his clutch accuracy inside 40 yards and left him undrafted.

After not hearing his name during seven draft rounds, he joined the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL following his 57-yard kick in OSU’s pro day. But that journey didn’t last long, and the team released Fielding within about two weeks.

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Now to save his football journey, this court ruling seems a blessing for the former Ohio State kicker. But like Jayden Fielding, OSU has more players, including Sonny Styles, Caden Curry, Davison Igbinosun, and others, who could play a fifth year in college, yet they have already signed contracts with NFL teams.

The Ohio State kicker isn’t lone athlete in this returning movement

Friday’s court ruling has saved many athletes’ football careers. Former JMU LB Trent Hendrick, who was undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft, is now ready for a comeback in college. He spent time at the pro level as a tryout player, participating in minicamps with the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, but he didn’t sign a UDFA contract with those teams.

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That’s why he is eligible for a college run. Like him, former FSU QB Thomas Castellanos participated in rookie minicamps with the Titans and the Dolphins as a WR but did not sign any contract. So, this class-wide injunction helped him become eligible to play one more season as a QB in college.

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But with this new ruling an emergency portal window will open from August 3 to 10. And that helps many programs to lure these elite talents, like a former Ohio State kicker, a former JMU LB, and more. But it will create chaos in roster management.