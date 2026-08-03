Undrafted QB Urged to Meet One Non-Negotiable Condition if He Wants to Return to College Football

Former FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos believed his college career was over after the 2025 season, as everybody does at that point. He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, went undrafted, and attended rookie minicamps with the Dolphins and Titans as a wide receiver. However, a federal judge’s ruling earlier this week messed with the NCAA’s rules and may or may not give him another college season.

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On August 2, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney clarified that her injunction only granted eligible Class of 2022 athletes a possible fifth season. It did not suspend the NCAA’s transfer rules, roster limits, revenue-sharing limits, or restrictions on players who had signed professional contracts. That means restored eligibility does not automatically allow an athlete to transfer or secure a roster spot.

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If Tommy Castellanos wants to play this season as a quarterback or general athlete, he must return to Florida State as one non-negotiable condition. He will not be able to play for any other school, as reported by CFB Alerts, citing On3’s Pete Nakos.

Castellanos did not directly comment on the ruling, but his agent, Joe Hernandez, told On3 that the former FSU quarterback was open to returning to college as either a quarterback or an offensive athlete. Hernandez also said several programs had shown preliminary interest in Castellanos, who went undrafted and reportedly did not sign an NFL contract.

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Even if Florida State is Castellanos’ only realistic path back, earning a roster spot in Tallahassee would be difficult. The Seminoles rebuilt their quarterback room this offseason by adding Ashton Daniels from Auburn, Dean DeNobile from Lafayette, and JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall. They also signed highly rated prospect Jaden O’Neal and return redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, leaving little room for Castellanos.

In this crowded QB room, getting a spot seems complicated for Tommy Castellanos. But he has receiver-caliber skills too. Following a stellar senior season with the Seminoles with 2,760 passing yards and 557 rushing yards, he was bypassed by 32 NFL teams in seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. And then, as a tryout receiver, he attended minicamps. Would that playmaking ability give him a chance to play again for Florida State?

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If FSU brings in the 6,449 career passing yards undrafted QB through the August 3 to 10 portal window for its 2026 roster, there’s hope. Otherwise, a college return for Castellanos seems unfeasible.

His return would also create questions beyond his own eligibility. Florida State has already named Ashton Daniels its starter and currently carries six quarterbacks, meaning Castellanos would likely affect the battle for backup snaps rather than immediately reclaim the starting job. His experience could provide valuable insurance, but it could also limit opportunities for younger players such as Kevin Sperry and Jaden O’Neal. His case may also signal a larger trend in which undrafted and unsigned NFL hopefuls attempt to return to college for another season.

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That could give programs access to proven veterans, but it would also complicate roster management, revenue-sharing plans and player development under the 105-player limit.

But if Tommy somehow gets a chance to play for any college team, wherever he goes, he will undoubtedly boost its offensive strength. As a sophomore, he threw for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for 1,000+ at Boston College in 2023.

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Several players seeking a college return

Like former FSU QB, former JMU LB Trent Hendrick is now ready for a comeback after being undrafted and participating in rookie camps with the Browns and the Chiefs. But the problem is that after the conclusion of the 2025 season, he declared for the 2026 NFL draft instead of entering the portal, as his college eligibility was exhausted this past spring.

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Now, they will be able to play in 2026 only if they return to their former teams because the injunction does not allow them to transfer. This non-negotiable condition could prevent many of them from returning despite having eligibility.

However, the college-returning movement is gaining speed. Former OSU kicker Jayden Fielding is also seeking a comeback in college. But this January deadline became a huge hurdle.

The January portal window is important because players had to enter the transfer portal during that period to become eligible to join another school. The court ruling may restore an extra season of eligibility, but it does not reopen the portal or erase the missed deadline. Since Castellanos did not enter in January, he may only be able to return to Florida State.

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Let’s see which players ultimately see the college field this season following the nationwide preliminary injunction ruling.