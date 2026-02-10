Uneasy Lane Kiffin Left Helpless After $66M SEC HC Favored to Land 5-Star EDGE

Lane Kiffin’s recruiting trail takes a massive hit. In the cutthroat world of SEC recruiting, momentum is everything. Just as Kiffin began building a foundation for his 2027 class, a $66 million earning rival is poised to knock it all down by poaching his top target.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rivals recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman made a massive prediction that favors Mike Elko’s Texas A&M to land IMG Academy’s Zyron Forstall. While USC was once the clear frontrunner with a 45% chance to land Forstall, the recruiting landscape has shifted dramatically, leaving even LSU’s 14% odds in the dust as the Aggies surge ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, LSU just has two commitments so far with defensive end Jaiden Bryant and quarterback Peyton Houston in their 2027 recruiting class, so it’s very clear that Lane Kiffin does need massive backing in it.

Texas A&M’s 2027 recruiting class continues to gain momentum after gaining the potential No. 1-ranked cycle. The Aggies already have 10 commitments so far, and one of the major highlights of their class is five-star quarterback Jayce Johnson. However, their top priority remains five-star edge Zyron Forstall.

ADVERTISEMENT

He already compared his skills to All-American Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell, who will enter the NFL next season. What makes his move to the Aggies even more solid is their defensive line coach, Elijah Robinson’s return; this will give them momentum in Forstall’s recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals (@rivals.ig) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On top of it, Texas A&M’s track record of sending defensive players to the NFL just boosts their pitch. Defensive linemen Nic Scourtes, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner all three went in the NFL’s first two rounds in the 2025 season. Now, there’s a high chance that Forstall will visit the Texas A&M campus in the spring, making an official visit.

Adding Forstall would create a truly formidable defensive front, pairing him with an already impressive group of commits, including four-star linemen Myles Smith, Elijah Patmon, and Kaden McCarty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin also had an impressive NFL draft pipeline at Ole Miss. One of the major players who went in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was defensive tackle Walter Nolen. But despite that, he is new at LSU, and things still look shaky until the season starts.

Despite the scare, Lane Kiffin isn’t losing hope on the 2027 recruiting trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s major moves to secure a strong 2027 class

Lane Kiffin is trying hard to keep the momentum of his No. 1 transfer portal class in his recruiting as well, hoisting several blue-chip players into the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first one on the list is five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, who is the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He is a 6’1 standout from Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough, who spent three days on campus last month.

Now, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, and Notre Dame are all in the mix, and even Alabama and Georgia have extended offers to him. Despite heavy interest from top programs, Steve Wiltfongshared a prediction for the Tigers to secure his commitment.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s wait and see if he can gain momentum or not, as he is already on the verge of losing a key player to Texas A&M.