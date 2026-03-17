Uneasy Steve Sarkisian on High Alert as Jon Sumrall Gains Edge to Flip Texas’ 5-star commit

The desperation to fill the roster with five-star talent never stops, and this time, it became a tug of war between Texas and Florida. With just three commits in their 2027 class, Jon Sumrall’s Gators are working headfirst to add more players to the team. But this time, they are not just eyeing recruits but also making moves to flip them. Now, the pressure sits squarely on Texas’s shoulders to save its five-star WR from Brother Martin after Florida’s visit.

“Well, it’s still going to be hard to flip him from Texas, and he said as much: he is 100% committed to the Longhorns, but he will be back for an official visit the weekend of June 11th, which will be his second-to-last official visit with Texas getting the last one,” recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said on The Rivals. “And Florida is viewed as the biggest threat to Texas for five-star Easton Royal.”

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Five-star wide receiver Easton Royal spent his weekend visiting Jon Sumrall and the Florida staff. Even though Texas’s grip is pretty strong on the No. 1-ranked receiver of the 2027 class, the threat is real, as Royal has been considering Florida even before committing to Texas. On top of that, the visit left him impressed too.

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Florida did end up with a 4-8 finish last season, but they already have a strong group of young receivers like Davian Groce, Justin Williams, and Marquez Daniel. Watching those players develop under Sumrall in spring practice clearly gave Easton the look of Florida’s offense and how they are planning to mold them successfully both this season and in the future.

Imago Credit: Easton Royal (@easton_3k) via X

The true edge that Jon Sumrall has is not in Florida’s history, but in his local Louisiana roots. He recently coached Tulane in Royal’s New Orleans backyard, and Sumrall built an early, genuine bond with the five-star recruit. This hometown familiarity is what gives the Gators a personal recruiting advantage that standard SEC pitches simply can’t match.

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With a good pipeline, Sumrall is also trying a new idea by hiring two coaches just for wide receivers to make the passing game better. Trent McKnight works with inside receivers and helps plan passing plays, while Marcus Davis coaches the outside receivers. McKnight came from Georgia Tech, and Davis came from Auburn, where he helped develop a good player, Eric Singleton, who has now joined Florida.

“The energy in the building is completely different,” Royal said. “It was more fun than practice. It never got quiet. All the coaches are screaming and jumping around, hyped. Giving their energy off to the players, and it showed. Both sides made plays, and Florida’s offense looks like a fun one to watch this season.”

All of this can make a strong case in front of the Royal. This pre-existing relationship has the Texas Longhorns completely on edge. Sumrall’s Louisiana connections could derail Sarkisian’s 2027 class recruitment plans. His staff is scrambling now and dialing up their daily communication with Royal, fully aware that a generic offensive pitch won’t be enough to overcome Florida’s advantage.

But let’s not forget Steve Sarkisian also has a strong receiver room. They have Ryan Wingo, Cam Coleman, and Emmett Mosley this season, under whom Royal can develop. Their NFL pipeline is also pretty strong, as in 2024, they got three receivers into the NFL: Xavier Worthy (1st round), Adonai Mitchell (2nd round), and Jordan Whittington (6th round).

“One of Texas’s biggest threats, but there’s still a huge gap to make up with Texas still having my 100 percent commitment,” Royal said.

However, what makes Easton Royal worth the fight??

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Easton Royal’s exceptional skills

Easton Royal is described as an “electric playmaker” who can change a game with his speed and skill. He is strong at running precise routes, catching the ball even in tight spaces, and making big plays after the catch. His talents match well with Texas’s fast-paced offense.

Texas likes to use quick and explosive receivers, which is perfect for Royal’s speed and style. The program has a good history of sending wide receivers to the NFL, including players like Jordan Worthy, showing that Royal could develop into a top-level player there.

He is also looking at LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee while deciding where to play. Last year, he caught 53 passes for 1,151 yards and scored 17 touchdowns, showing his amazing speed with times of 10.26 and 4.29. He plans official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas/ Now, we’ll have to wait and see which school he finally chooses.