Unexpected College Football Playoffs Team Scores Seven-Figure Check as NIL Transfer Portal Opens

Tulane didn’t need a College Football Playoff win to alter the trajectory of its program. Simply breaking through the CFP door was enough. Even after a first-round loss to Ole Miss, the Green Wave’s debut on college football’s biggest stage triggered a massive NIL surge, national exposure, and a seven-figure infusion that could reshape its future.

Tulane will receive $8.1 million from the College Football Playoff for its first-round appearance, the highest payout of any CFP first-round participant, according to Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. That figure dwarfs the roughly $6 million Tulane earned from winning the 2023 Cotton Bowl and underscores just how transformative this moment has been for the program.

Under the CFP’s new revenue model, each playoff team generates a $4 million payout for its conference. However, Tulane benefited from a one-time adjustment tied to this year’s transition away from automatic byes for the top four conference champions. As the fourth-ranked American Conference champion, Tulane received an additional $4 million, bringing the league’s total CFP payout to $8 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because the American Athletic Conference uses a performance-based revenue-sharing system, unlike most conferences that split postseason revenue evenly, Tulane keeps the majority of that money. Of the $8 million paid to the conference, $6.1 million goes directly to Tulane, while $1.9 million is distributed among other AAC members.

On top of that, the CFP is providing another $2 million to cover Tulane’s travel and operational expenses. All told, Tulane will receive $8.1 million win or lose its Dec. 20 rematch with Ole Miss, making it the most lucrative first-round CFP appearance in the field. Had Tulane upset Ole Miss and advanced to the quarterfinals against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, the Green Wave would have been in line for an additional $2 million to $3 million. Even without that extra win, the current payout represents a landmark moment for the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, this is a huge thing for us,” Tulane AD David Harris said. “For our football program, for the department, and for the entire university to be in a position where we’re playing on the biggest stage that college football has to offer, it allows us to take another step as far as our significance as a football program and significance as a university.”

This comes as a major boost for Tulane, as they have already lost key players because of NIL. Last season, they lost one of their remarkable quarterbacks, Darian Mensah, to Duke. Mensah completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, playing a key role in Tulane’s success. But Duke’s $8 million contract lured him away from the program that the Green Wave couldn’t match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After that, they did try to get Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula to boost their QB room, but even he committed to Missouri after getting a hefty NIL package worth $1.5 million. They do have a Wave Exchange and the Green Wave Talent Fund to support player NIL deals, but this playoff backing is a major push for the program.

Especially with key positions to address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tulane needs to tackle depth at key positions

After Tulane’s heartbreaking first-round loss against Ole Miss, they enter the crucial two-week window that could shape their future coming season. Now, the first position that they need to tackle is quarterback. Taking Jake Retzlaff from BYU turned into a massive success for the team, but now that his eligibility is finishing up, the team needs to get a next man up. Tulane does have five quarterbacks who can step up: three freshmen and two sophomores. But among them, only Kadin Semonza holds valuable experience throwing for nearly 3000 yards at Ball State.

Now, Tulane must address this situation immediately and find a long-term leader. One of their targets can be Harvard’s Jaden Craig, who stands out as a potential fit with his 5,000-plus passing-yard resume. Another position that they need to tackle is wide receiver, despite having 14 receivers on the roster.

Tulane struggled to create separation against more physical defenses, which was the reason behind their two losses against Ole Miss. Now, the Green Wave needs a WR that can fight against SEC defensive backs. Northern Colorado’s Carver Cheeks fits the mold perfectly, coming off with a 1000-yard season and more than 70 receptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

With various spots needing a major boost, the transfer portal and NIL backing just came in at the right time for Tulane.