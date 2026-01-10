Unexpected Guest Made Deion Sanders Pay Attention to Colorado Safety

Long before Naeten Mitchell was on Colorado’s official radar, his grandmother was already making the case to Deion Sanders. When New Mexico’s top safety player became available, Colorado made an instant move and secured his commitment. However, with his excellent family ties, his grandmother’s efforts since his freshman season finally got him to Boulder.

“Once I was about in my freshman year in college, actually, she texted Coach Fryman,” Buffs safety commit Naeten Mitchell said on the DNVR Colorado podcast. “She was telling me that she believed I could play for him, even before I thought this could happen. But she sent him a letter, man, and just was pretty much trying to send him my film.

She probably doesn’t know a lot about recruiting, but she was trying to send him my film and everything else. God willing, I got to this point. So, I’m just happy that she gets to experience it, and I’m glad that I get this moment.”

Colorado needed some serious depth at the safety position after Tawfiq Byard, Terrance Love, and T.J. Branch entered the transfer portal. Mitchell’s explosive season at New Mexico made him a perfect fit for the team while giving him an immediate chance to take over. But that didn’t fuel his move.

His grandmother made sure he became a Buff. As she wrote a letter to Deion Sanders, she sent him his film and clips of him to ensure he got in.

When he made his official visit to Boulder before committing, Deion Sanders revealed how his grandmother approached him with faith and conviction. That moment struck with Sanders as Mitchell committed to him, making it a full-circle moment.

“She said, ‘Coach, I prayed for a year and a half, and I wrote you a letter, but I never sent the letter, that my grandson would play for you, and here we are,’” Sanders said. “I said, ‘Lord Jesus.’”

Mitchell brings not only a versatile skill set but also a strong football pedigree to Boulder. His cousin, Jahdae Barron, is a cornerback for the Denver Broncos, highlighting the athletic talent in the family.

In the 2025 season, he recorded 93 total tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defended, and four forced fumbles. Plus, his ability to force turnovers is an added advantage that Mitchell himself appreciates.

“I feel like I’m very versatile,” Mitchell said. “I played safety in high school, and then I moved to corner my freshman year of college, and then I moved to nickel my sophomore year. Then my junior year, as you could see, I moved to safety. That’s New Mexico State safeties coach Henry Fernandez. He saw it in me even before I saw it in myself.”

His versatility will be a significant boost for Colorado’s defense, which allowed an average of 425.7 yards per game in the 2025 season. Now, with him, the Buffs add another playmaker for the 2026 season.

Deion Sanders makes a massive addition to his QB room

Deion Sanders has a lot of damage control to do for the 2026 season. With the portal closing on January 16, he is making every move to pull as much talent as he can after losing 35 players to the portal.

Another significant addition comes from the Utah quarterback room as Coach Prime adds Isaac Wilson to the team. After Kaidon Salter’s draft move and Ryan Staub’s portal move, the team clearly needed to add a key player. And former four-star recruit Wilson fits the bill perfectly.

His resume backs his hype, too. Back in 2024, he started in seven games for Utah, throwing for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns. But after Devon Dampier’s move to Utah, he saw limited action in the 2025 season, which forced him to look for other options.

Colorado needs a playmaker who can make an immediate impact. While Julian Lewis is already in the fold, Wilson brings immediate production and experience. Now, it will be interesting to see who starts the season in 2026 among them, or if Deion Sanders will add another key playmaker.