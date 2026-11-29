No. 10 UCLA is heading to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on December 5, even after suffering a brutal 45-10 loss to rival USC on Saturday. Before the final games kicked off, the Bruins’ blowout defeat looked like it had ruined their season, leaving their title hopes completely in the hands of other teams.

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The latest shake-up came after a series of important results changed the conference standings. Iowa kept its hopes alive with a convincing win over Nebraska, as Wisconsin’s win over Minnesota shook up the standings.

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“It’ll be UCLA vs. defending champ Indiana in the final B1G champ game,” Big Ten Football announced the locked-in title game in Indianapolis on X.

Zuma January 20, 2025: Helmet posts with Big Ten logo during College Football Playoff National Championship game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250120_zma_c04_276 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Big Ten, earlier, had even posted about the possible scenarios for the programs to reach the title game. And it showed just how thin UCLA’s margin for error was, as three of the scenarios still gave the Bruins a way in despite losing control of their own fate. Hours later, Scenario #2 became reality when Indiana defeated Purdue 41-14, and Washington stunned Oregon in double overtime.

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The surprise results across the weekend, USC’s rout of UCLA and Washington’s upset of Oregon, turned the race upside down and made the Bruins’ title trip one few saw coming.

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The result was especially important because the Bruins had started the season 10-0 and had emerged as one of the conference’s surprise contenders. But despite the Bruins finding their way into the title game, head coach Bob Chesney didn’t seem amused.

Bob Chesney’s blunt message after the loss

Bob Chesney made his mark at UCLA by helping them reach the conference title game in his very first season as head coach. But he did not hide his feelings, sharing a blunt statement about his team’s showing in that rivalry defeat, calling it a poor mark for a title contender. He made clear that the Bruins needed uncommon effort and tough plays, and instead fell short across the board.

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During an interview after the game, Chesney said, “What showed up out there today is not a great sign of [being a championship team]. It needed to be our absolute best; we understood that. It needed to be an uncommon effort. We needed to make some tough plays, and we didn’t do any of that.”

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Even with a spot in Indianapolis now secured, Chesney’s frustration points to a real problem before facing defending champion Indiana. Getting blown out in a rivalry game right before the title bout raises fair questions about how the Bruins will handle bigger pressure on a neutral field.

A team that looks flat in its biggest rivalry game cannot count on late-game miracles every week once postseason stakes rise. Against a proven title holder like Indiana, repeating that kind of slow start could end UCLA’s run fast.

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Meanwhile, Oregon entered its rivalry game against Washington needing only a win to punch its ticket to Indianapolis and eliminate UCLA. Instead, Washington stopped the Ducks. That result broke a 7-2 conference tie in the Bruins’ favor, knocking out both Oregon and Iowa, who had pushed their own case a day earlier by beating Nebraska 31-7.

Backing into the Big Ten Championship Game after a late-season setback is rare, though conference tiebreakers have rewarded teams waiting on rivalry upsets before. In 2016, Penn State sat at 7-1 in the Big Ten East needing a win over Michigan State plus a loss by division leader Michigan.

When Ohio State beat Michigan in double overtime, Penn State won the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buckeyes to reach Indianapolis, where the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin 38-31 for the conference crown. UCLA now gets that same second life against defending champion Indiana, with an automatic College Football Playoff berth on the line.