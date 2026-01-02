Unfair Advantage Calls Mount as Gunner Stockton Denied Same Treatment For Ole Miss WR

Georgia took an early blow in the Sugar Bowl, as senior DB JaCorey Thomas was ejected after being flagged for targeting an Ole Miss WR. But the bigger story came when Ole Miss delivered a similar hit on Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, and no flag was thrown.

While Thomas was penalized for a heavy hit on Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee, who had just caught a pass from Trinidad Chambliss at the Mississippi 41-yard line, Stockton was nearly hit in the back of the head, but he shrugged it off and fired up with his teammates after a 75-yard TD drive.

While Stockton denied the same treatment, the inconsistent calls on the two hits didn’t sit well with the fans.

After those two hits went viral, it was clear Stockton got leveled, while the Georgia defensive back could only absorb the impact with his shoulder. Despite that, Thomas was ejected, which seemed unfair to fans. If hits lead to flags, both should be treated the same way, and that inconsistency is what fueled fan frustration over the call being made only against Georgia.

“How the hell do they call the shoulder hit on the Georgia D-back and NOT call this brutal hit targeting,” wrote one fan.

This is a developing story…..