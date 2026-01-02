brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Unfair Advantage Calls Mount as Gunner Stockton Denied Same Treatment For Ole Miss WR

ByMalabika Dutta

Jan 1, 2026 | 11:28 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Unfair Advantage Calls Mount as Gunner Stockton Denied Same Treatment For Ole Miss WR

ByMalabika Dutta

Jan 1, 2026 | 11:28 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Georgia took an early blow in the Sugar Bowl, as senior DB JaCorey Thomas was ejected after being flagged for targeting an Ole Miss WR. But the bigger story came when Ole Miss delivered a similar hit on Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, and no flag was thrown.

While Thomas was penalized for a heavy hit on Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee, who had just caught a pass from Trinidad Chambliss at the Mississippi 41-yard line, Stockton was nearly hit in the back of the head, but he shrugged it off and fired up with his teammates after a 75-yard TD drive.

While Stockton denied the same treatment, the inconsistent calls on the two hits didn’t sit well with the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

After those two hits went viral, it was clear Stockton got leveled, while the Georgia defensive back could only absorb the impact with his shoulder. Despite that, Thomas was ejected, which seemed unfair to fans. If hits lead to flags, both should be treated the same way, and that inconsistency is what fueled fan frustration over the call being made only against Georgia.

“How the hell do they call the shoulder hit on the Georgia D-back and NOT call this brutal hit targeting,” wrote one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved