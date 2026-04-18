Unfavorable Weather Forecast Places Ohio State Spring Game at Risk

Ohio State’s eagerly-awaited annual spring game is finally here. And as much as fans want to see what Ryan Day and new OC Arthur Smith have in store on Saturday, the real opponent right now is the sky. It’s a cruel twist. You wait all spring to see 51 new faces and a new offensive identity. But now there’s a chance you might not even see it at all.

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There’s a storm literally brewing as reported by NBC4’s Storm Team. Chief meteorologist Dave Mazza confirmed a cold front slicing across the Midwest is dragging instability with it. This means that by the time noon kickoff rolls around, the sky could open up in Columbus.

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“For the game tomorrow, we’re going to be watching as a few isolated showers start to develop around the start of the game,” he said. “We could have some thunderstorms in the area as well. It will, however, be warm.”

This is concerning because while you can play through light rain, thunder and lightning is a different conversation. The Weather Channel also predicts about a 30% chance of rain at kickoff, rising to 40% shortly after. That alone wouldn’t be a dealbreaker but with a possibility of a severe thunderstorm layered on top, it shrouds the entire event in uncertainty.

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Imago December 31, 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up during the 2nd half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_264 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

The most frustrating part of it is there’s no real backup plan. Moving indoors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center might be an option but only if you’re ready to sacrifice some things. Like broadcast, limited access, and a scaled-down version of what this day is supposed to be. So, if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the spring game might simply not happen to keep 40,000 fans safe.

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NBC4’s Anna Hoffman met with Ohio State’s emergency management team who are already on high alert. Director Robert Armstrong said they’re in constant contact with the National Weather Service, tracking every shift, every cell, every lightning strike that could creep too close to campus. And if lightning does enter the picture, everything stops.

“If we happen to see lightning coming close to campus, we will delay the play on the field to make sure everybody’s safe and ask people to go into the concourses after that,” he said. “After about 30 minutes of the last lightning strike and will resume play.”

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That’s standard protocol but in a volatile weather setup like this, those delays could happen. There’s even precedent here. Back in 2018, Ohio State had to move up its spring game just to dodge incoming storms. As Armstrong added, this isn’t an NCAA-regulated game so the university has flexibility. If the weather gets worse, they can shorten it or cancel it entirely. His message for fans is to come prepared with rain gear like the Scarlet raincoat.

“We want to make sure that you have a good experience hearing that you go home safe at the end,” he said. “And this is one way we do that.”

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What makes this weather uncertainty more frustrating is that this Ohio State team is very intriguing. It’s a new-look Buckeyes squad finally taking center stage, that is, if the sky allows it.

Ohio State’s spring festivities hangs on the weather

Ohio State’s 2026 Spring Game was built to be a full-on production. As Ryan Day said, it will be offense vs. defense, Scarlet vs. Gray, catering to a national audience. Gates open at 10:30 a.m with the Buckeye Walk following shortly after. And by noon, the spotlight shifts to a roster loaded with transition.

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At WR, the room still revolves around Jeremiah Smith even with Carnell Tate gone. But the next wave is under the microscope led by freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd. The defense too is different now that Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs are NFL-bound. But transfers like James Smith and Qua Russaw are the ones to watch. The secondary has teeth with Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanchez while Earl Little Jr. pushes into the mix.

It’s a roster with real stakes and intrigue. That’s why it stings that the biggest variable is precipitation because spring games matter in giving fans something tangible to believe in. And right now, that belief is stuck with nature playing a big role.