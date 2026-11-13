“Unfortunate”: Utah HC Morgan Scalley Sad Over Ex-colleague’s Tough Situation

Morgan Scalley has plenty to celebrate in his first season running Utah. Nine games in, the Utes are unbeaten, sitting at 9-0 and looking like a team that hasn’t missed a beat despite losing Kyle Whittingham and several key members of the coaching staff. But the man who helped put him in this position is having a much rougher time in Ann Arbor. And watching it unfold hasn’t been easy for Utah’s new head coach.

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During his appearance on The Triple Option, Morgan Scalley didn’t hide where he stood when the conversation turned to Kyle Whittingham. Michigan’s struggles haven’t changed his opinion of the coach who spent years guiding his career. If anything, they made him more protective of the man.

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“He gave me every opportunity I’ve had in coaching,” he said. “He’s a guy that just believed in me. I loved him as a coach, as a person. He’s an amazing coach. I am feeling for what he’s going through. It’s unfortunate because obviously it’s a results-driven business, but people don’t really understand how great of a coach and person he is.”

Morgan Scalley was talking about someone who played a central role in getting him to the top job at Utah. Their relationship goes back well before either man occupied a head coaching position. Kyle Whittingham coached him during his playing days at Utah, when the DB developed into an All-American and helped lead the Utes to an undefeated 2004 season.

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Imago Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to 20-19 loss to Iowa at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

Morgan Scalley eventually returned to Salt Lake City in 2006, beginning his coaching career as an administrative assistant. Kyle Whittingham kept giving him opportunities. He moved through graduate assistant duties, coaching safeties, recruiting responsibilities, and special teams before taking over as DC in 2016. He became one of the key figures behind Utah’s defense and was a Broyles Award finalist in 2019.

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The succession plan eventually became official. Morgan Scalley had twice been identified as Kyle Whittingham’s eventual replacement before getting the job when his mentor left Utah for Michigan in December 2025. There was little mystery about how he viewed that opportunity.

“I would not be here in this seat if it wasn’t for Kyle Whittingham,” he said.

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Now, they’re roughly 1,500 miles apart, and their first seasons on opposite sidelines have taken very different turns. Utah entered the transition with plenty of reasons for concern. Kyle Whittingham took five assistant coaches and four players with him to Michigan, leaving Morgan Scalley to rebuild large portions of the staff.

The new head coach inherited changes across both sides of the ball, including at OC, QBs coach, OL, TE, WR, and DC. But Utah hasn’t stumbled. The Utes are undefeated through nine games, have extended their winning streak to 15 games, and already have a significant rivalry victory over BYU.

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Michigan, meanwhile, is dealing with a season that has gone sideways. Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines are 5-4 after a disappointing 15-6 home loss to Michigan State. Offensive inconsistency, QB changes, and problems up front have turned the season into a weekly struggle.

Coming into the fall, the narrative in Ann Arbor was simple. Experts genuinely expected Whittingham’s hard-nosed culture and proven program-building blueprint to translate immediately in the Big Ten. Inheriting a talented roster loaded with blue-chip pieces made the transition look like a surefire winner on paper, leading many to believe the Wolverines would cruise into playoff contention right out of the gate.

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The firing of OC Jason Beck only added to the noise, with OL coach Jim Harding taking over on an interim basis. The criticism has reached the point where questions about Kyle Whittingham’s future are no longer confined to frustrated fans. CFB analyst Josh Pate made his position clear during a November 11 appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“There’s zero percent chance I see him there next year, even flying in the face of some of the feedback that I’ve gotten,” he said. “We’re in the last few pages of this. It’s a one-and-done. It’s a failed experiment.”

That’s brutal for a coach who spent 21 seasons building Utah into a respected program, collecting 177 wins, and three conference championships. But Morgan Scalley understands how quickly the business can turn. And with Kyle Whittingham taking the heat in Michigan, he made one thing clear. A difficult season doesn’t suddenly make a great coach a bad one.