Indiana’s playoff hopes now face a brutal West Coast test. A grueling flight, disrupted routines, and a hostile Washington crowd await Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers. With the postseason race tightening, Indiana can’t afford mental lapses or excuses. One bad performance could put its championship ambitions in serious jeopardy.

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The Hoosiers are 9-1 and remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation. Cignetti has already warned his players about what awaits them, from the longer flight to the heckling that comes with playing in enemy territory. During his radio show, the Indiana head coach discussed the team’s travel arrangements and the additional time required to fly from Indianapolis to the West Coast.

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“We got to fly out of Indy when we go to the West Coast; that takes a little longer… they do a nice job; we have the same plane, stewardesses and hosts. They got lot of food for us,” Cignetti said, according to Indiana beat writer Michael Niziolek.

But travel isn’t Cignetti’s only concern. He also warned his players about handling opposing fans trying to get under their skin. His message was simple: Don’t let the noise affect your performance.

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“You are getting to get heckled and things of that nature, you got to let it go. If something bad happens, you can’t let doubt creep in,” he said.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 27-13 win over USC and have also picked up important victories against Nebraska and Michigan. However, despite their impressive record, Indiana hasn’t escaped criticism over its strength of schedule. Some critics have dismissed the team’s opponents as weak, something Cignetti addressed during a news conference earlier in the week.

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“Well, you know, we don’t play anybody, we have a soft schedule, right? That’s all we’ve heard around here for 3 years because people love to discredit us and what we’ve accomplished,” he said.

Rather than ignoring the criticism, Cignetti believes it has become motivation for his players. He also made it clear that he has no intention of backing away from the controversy.

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“The good thing about it is I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip, and that’s why I’m not afraid to keep it alive. And you know what? I’m 65 years old, and I really don’t give a s***,” he continued.

Indiana’s only loss this season came against Ohio State, which edged the Hoosiers 19-15 on October 17. With Washington and Purdue remaining on the schedule, winning both games would put Indiana in position to reach its second consecutive Big Ten Championship Game, depending on other results.

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Curt Cignetti shuts down Michigan coaching rumors

But the schedule debate isn’t the only controversy surrounding Cignetti. A recent CBS Sports report raised the possibility of the Indiana head coach becoming a candidate for the Michigan job if the Wolverines make a coaching change.

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The report cited sources suggesting Cignetti had concerns about Indiana’s funding and the number of players potentially leaving after the 2026 season. It also raised the possibility that he could consider joining another Big Ten program with greater resources.

Cignetti wasted little time shutting down the speculation. On X, he fired back, posting, “Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try,” alongside a clown emoji.

A source close to the situation also told the Indianapolis Star that suggestions Cignetti would be interested in the Michigan job were “100% false.” The coach has repeatedly maintained that he intends to finish his career at Indiana.

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His contract runs through 2033 and is worth more than $105 million guaranteed. In an October video shared by Indiana football, he reiterated his commitment to the program, saying, “I couldn’t be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier.”

For now, Cignetti has more immediate concerns. Indiana must navigate its remaining schedule and strengthen its position in the Big Ten title race. With the stakes rising, his message remains clear: Ignore the distractions and deliver on the field.