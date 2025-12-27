UNLV QB Goes Against His Own Words as Transfer Portal News Follows Frisco Bowl Defeat

In college football, a season-ending loss can trigger drastic decisions, and for UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, it appears to have sparked a complete reversal of his future. Colandrea’s latest move is an obvious example of that exact scenario. Timing matters, and this particular timing raised eyebrows.

“FOX5 has confirmed Anthony Colandrea is transferring from UNLV after telling reporters he would not be ‘dealing with the transfer portal again’ during bowl game practices,” reported FOX5 Vegas’ Paloma Villicana on Friday. “His representatives will release an official statement in the next few days.”

For the second straight offseason, Colandrea’s heading back to the transfer portal. This time, as one of the most sought-after QBs available. Fresh off a Mountain West Player of the Year award and a 10-win campaign with the Rebels, the former Virginia transfer isn’t standing still. With one season of eligibility remaining, he plans to re-enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.

But entering the transfer portal before the Frisco Bowl was never part of Colandrea’s plan. This sudden shift in mindset suggests the bowl loss may have played a role in his decision. Before kickoff, the UNLV QB had emphasized the importance of the game, making it clear that everyone wanted to play and finish the season the right way.

“I would say just everyone wants to play. Like, the biggest thing is just getting this last win, last game of the season,” said Colandrea.

However, the bowl game told a different story, and UNLV fell 17–10 to Ohio, while the offense never found its rhythm. Colandrea finished with 184 yards on 19-of-30 passing, but the defining moments went the other way. While a costly end zone interception just before halftime flipped momentum, an early sack-fumble only deepened the hole.

Although the QB took responsibility after the loss, it didn’t change his decision to enter the transfer portal. While a bowl win could have made history, and the UNLV QB knew it, now his decision reflects a search for a better opportunity to showcase his talent.

Winning this bowl game would have given UNLV 11 victories in back-to-back seasons, a first in program history. Instead, the loss may have pushed the Rebels’ QB toward a reset. Now, Colandrea is set to transfer after just one season as UNLV’s starter, chasing a fresh start elsewhere.

But he also entered the portal last offseason after two years at Virginia, emerging as a Top-50 QB in On3’s 2025 Industry Transfer Portal rankings.

Yet, his talent didn’t fully shine in UNLV’s bowl game. Still, he showed more than enough throughout the season.

In his lone season with UNLV, he posted career highs across the board. He threw for 3,459 yards, adding 649 rushing yards, and accounted for 33 total TDs. To cap it off, under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, he powered the rebuilt Rebels back to the Mountain West title game.

Now with that kind of standout resume, entering the portal won’t leave him short on options, and several programs are already keeping a close eye on the UNLV QB.

Possible landing spots emerge for the UNLV quarterback

While FSU is gearing up to be aggressive once the transfer portal opens, QB help is clearly on the board. The Seminoles are scanning the market, even with Kevin Sperry and Jaden O’Neal in the room, and UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea’s name is already buzzing.

FSU has emerged as an early program to watch in Colandrea’s recruitment, according to CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer.

But the timing makes the move even more eye-catching.

In his lone season at UNLV, Colandrea delivered his best year yet. He currently ranks No. 3 nationally in total offense with 4,108 yards. Moreover, the 205-pound junior has proven he can do it in multiple systems. His journey began in Virginia, where he started 18 games over two seasons before moving on after being benched for the 2024 finale. Over three years, Colandrea has piled up 8,693 total yards and 61 TDs.

With that kind of talent, attention is guaranteed, and all eyes will stay locked on Tallahassee as the portal officially opens.