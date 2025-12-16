UNLV Star Rejects Carson Beck or Arch Manning Heights Ahead of Frisco Bowl

NIL is no longer a myth; it has become college football’s reality, driving decisions. Arch Manning and Carson Beck, along with $10.5 million recruits like Bryce Underwood, often shift their attention to which programs can pay them big. But UNLV’s star running back isn’t following the trend; he isn’t chasing bigger checks, choosing loyalty and culture over them.

“Money comes, money goes,” UNLV RB Jet Thomas said to reporter Paloma Villicana. “It could be very tough, but I’m not worrying about now, I’m worrying about later. I know I could have a lot more, but as long as I’m doing what I have to do for myself now, I’ll be satisfied.”

Jai’Den Thomas could have entered the transfer portal last season just like his teammates after their head coach, Barry Odom, left for Purdue. But instead, he stayed put and helped his team win its first bowl game in 24 years. Since then, he hasn’t lost momentum and has taken his game to another level, leading UNLV to the Mountain West Championship for the third straight time. They might have even entered the playoffs if they had beaten Boise State.

But turning down Power 4 programs that are spending millions on their players takes guts. With players like Georgia’s former quarterback Carson Beck jumping into the portal and heading to Miami for $4 million, and Texas quarterback Arch Manning building a dynasty with his Red Bull deals and a $5.4 million valuation, it’s not something everyone can ignore.

And looking at Thomas’s performance, he could have emerged as one of the highest-paid transfer portal players. He leads UNLV with 944 rushing yards in the regular season, ranking third in the Mountain West, and sits second in the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns. This excellent showing earned him a spot on the First Team All Mountain West list.

Thomas’s four-touchdown game against Nevada places him among the best running backs in program history. He also set the program record for receptions in a single game during UNLV’s matchup against New Mexico, finishing with 11 catches for 65 yards. Thomas further showcased his dual-threat ability against Air Force, rushing for 88 yards while adding 58 receiving yards on six catches. On top of that, he caught an eight-yard touchdown pass against Wyoming.

So imagine how much teams would have invested to get a player like him. Especially teams that need a good ground game, like Ohio State, which is 44th nationally in yards per carry at 4.7, would have given Thomas millions. But it turns out money is not the driving force for him.

Teams often struggle with differences in their NIL amounts in small programs; take Maryland, for example. Last season, they couldn’t fulfill the expectations of their team’s locker room and ended up losing the season and team unity. However, with players like Thomas, that’s no longer the issue.

But with Thomas’ commitment, UNLV is facing a massive crisis.

UNLV head coach draws massive Michigan interest

After Michigan’s for-cause exit from the team, they are eagerly looking for their next man up. With Kalen DeBoer shutting down rumors around a potential move, the focus has shifted toward UNLV head coach Dan Mullen. In just his first season, Mullen led his team to a 10-win campaign, a Mountain West title game appearance, and a Frisco Bowl matchup against Ohio.

Mullen has repeatedly denied rumors about his interest in any other team, but speculation continues to grow.

“Michigan remains one of the premier positions in college football. But with many candidates off the market at this point in the calendar, with some hired elsewhere and others drawing lucrative contract extensions, there is definite uncertainty over where the search will land,” USA Today said on Mullen’s chances of going to Michigan.

That uncertainty has sent chills through the UNLV program. With the coaching market already stacked and the risk of losing their head coach, instability is not an option. That is precisely why athletic director Eric Harper has signaled that Dan Mullen could receive a contract extension to ensure he remains with the team. Harper has acted quickly in similar situations before, extending Barry Odom’s contract after just one season and locking in women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque through the 2029–30 season.

Now, with an extension potentially on the line, all eyes turn to how UNLV performs in the Frisco Bowl.