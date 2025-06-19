UNLV Warned of $18M Move Fallout After Dan Mullen Gets Colorado Ultimatum

After 3 years away from the sidelines, Dan Mullen is officially back in the game. Known for his southern roots, Mullen spent nine seasons at Mississippi State and four more leading the Florida Gators. Then he became a familiar face on ESPN, breaking down college football like a pro. But the itch to coach never left. Now, he’s back, and this time with a fresh start and a brand-new team. So, different vibe, but same fire.

In December, Dan Mullen made a bold move, taking over as UNLV’s head coach after Barry Odom left for Purdue. After four high-profile years in the SEC with Florida, jumping to a Mountain West program might seem like a step down. But not to Mullen. In fact, he’s impressed. “The facility here blows away anything that was at Florida when I left,” said Mullen. Turns out, the Running Rebels aren’t just relevant—they’re built to rise.

On the June 18 episode of 365 Sports, UNLV sideline analyst Steve Cofield tackled the hot topic—should UNLV jump to the Pac-12? With the conference reshaping itself, fans are split. Cofield posed the key question: “Do you think, um, that the Pac-12 is where most fans would want to be? Or given that the Pac-12 is a new thing, do they not see much of a difference between that and where they are now?” He followed up with a candid take: “I’d say support to go to the Pac-12 if I were — it’s really just an educated guess, because, you know, you get in these kind of internet social media bubbles, and you hear from a lot of people who are hardcore UNLV fans.” In short? The fanbase may be divided, but the buzz is real.

Cofield didn’t stop there—he dug deeper into the fan mindset. He gave a measured take on the real split in the Rebel fanbase. “So I would say, maybe 60/40 support to go to the Pac-12, but I think the 40 that aren’t that keen on going to the Pac-12 understand the situation. And you kind of nailed it on the back end of your question — is the Pac-12 a gigantic step up? Does it lead, in terms of a path, to get into, whatever the Power Four looks like automatically down the road? Is the Pac-12 going to be included back in a Power Five? I don’t think so,” said Steve. In other words, while many fans are on board, plenty see the bigger picture—and the uncertainty that comes with it.

Steve Cofield broke it down with brutal honesty—many UNLV fans are staying realistic. He noted that those closely following the situation know the truth: jumping to the Pac-12 would come with a hefty price tag. Right now, UNLV’s financial outlook is tied to a legal tug-of-war between the Pac-12 and Mountain West.

Cofield pointed out that the Mountain West “kind of bent over” to offer big money to Air Force and UNLV, though that payout still depends on what they can collect from the Pac-12. In the short term, money is everything. Like many programs, UNLV is spending heavily to keep pace. That’s piling on debt. The hope? A few years down the line, an invite from the future “Power Four” arrives—whether it’s a Big 80, Big 50, or some new format. For now, Cofield made it clear: every dollar counts, and the next move has to be smart.

However, Steve Cofield wrapped it up with a dose of perspective. “But I think a lot of the fans realize, and I think the university realizes, that if they have the money in hand from the Mountain West Conference, they’ll be fine. And they can kind of make their way in a lesser Mountain West Conference and potentially still get into the CFP if they’re the best Group of Five — or Group of 16.” In short, it’s not all about flashy conference moves. Stability, smart spending, and staying competitive in the Group of Five landscape could still punch UNLV’s ticket to the CFP.

While Dan Mullen’s bold $18 move made headlines, but now, he’s facing a Colorado-sized ultimatum. The pressure’s on, and the next play has to count.

UNLV’s 2025 season hinges on Colorado State

UNLV’s 2025 schedule is loaded with must-watch matchups. The early showdown against UCLA in Vegas is already drawing buzz, and the October rematch with Boise State? That’s circled in red. But according to CFB News, the real game to watch comes later. In their 2025 UNLV Football Preview, they spotlighted the November 8 road clash at Colorado State as the key game of the season. Championship vibes, playoff stakes, and a true test on the road—this one could define the Rebels’ year.

College Football News didn’t hold back in highlighting the stakes. They noted the Mountain West schedule is no cakewalk, but manageable. “Going to Wyoming is difficult, and the trip to Boise State is rough, but just about everything else is winnable in Mountain West play. The trip to Colorado State is the only time the Rebels leave Nevada over the last five games. They haven’t won in Fort Collins since 2002.” It’s not just another game—it’s a statement opportunity. And history says it won’t come easily.

While we get why the Colorado State game is circled, we still see Boise State as the true turning point. Maybe that’s because our expectations for UNLV are higher, and others see Boise as a likely loss. Still, Fort Collins matters. It’s a cold-weather test in November, a place UNLV hasn’t won since 2002. Beat the Rams—who are Pac-12 bound—and it’s a huge statement. One final shot to take them down on their turf. One giant leap forward for a rising Rebels program.