“Upset, Frustrated”: Michigan Alum Dave Portnoy Turns Against Kyle Whittingham After Indiana Loss

Michigan managed just six points in its overtime loss to Indiana, a result that increased fans’ frustrations with the offense. The quarterback change was supposed to have fixed things, but the Wolverines looked as bad as they did against Iowa and Minnesota.

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Speaking on Wake Up Barstool on October 26, Michigan donor Dave Portnoy expressed frustration with the team’s performance and questioned offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s play-calling, arguing that Michigan has the talent to compete for a national championship.

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“The Michigan loss… that’s as upset as I’ve been at losing a football game in a long time with the University of Michigan,” Portnoy said on Wake Up Barstool. “I’m frustrated with this team because I actually think they’re good enough to compete for a National Championship.”

Portnoy’s frustration extended beyond the final result, as he questioned the decisions that prevented Michigan from making the most of its offensive talent. He specifically targeted Beck, who joined the Wolverines after serving as Utah’s offensive coordinator in 2025.

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Portnoy argued that quarterback Bryce Underwood had received too much blame for the team’s offensive struggles. Michigan had replaced Underwood with Tommy Carr as its starting quarterback against Indiana, but the change did not solve the problems on offense.

“I think Bryce Underwood, who knows what he is yet?” Portnoy said during the show, before arguing that the play-calling was the bigger issue. He also questioned the financial implications of dismissing Beck, claiming that firing the offensive coordinator would cost Michigan $9 million.

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Michigan’s quarterback situation had already become a talking point before the Indiana game. Head coach Kyle Whittingham pulled Underwood at halftime of the previous week’s win over Penn State after the freshman completed five of 11 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions.

Carr subsequently received the starting assignment against Indiana. However, Michigan’s offense continued to struggle, finishing with 224 total yards and only 57 rushing yards. The Wolverines did not score a touchdown during regulation or overtime.

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Following Michigan’s earlier loss to Minnesota, Whittingham had acknowledged the difficulty of figuring out the team and said he would work to find solutions, although he could not specify when the issues would be resolved. Portnoy criticized that response, arguing that Michigan could not afford to take too long to address its problems.

“Well, this isn’t the NFL. This is college. You better figure it out fast. I declared the season over. It is over,” Portnoy said, expressing his frustration with the direction of the season.

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One sequence proved particularly costly. Facing third-and-goal from the Indiana one-yard line in the third quarter, Michigan attempted a play-action pass. Carr was sacked for a 13-yard loss, and kicker Trey Butkowski subsequently missed a 32-yard field goal.

Whittingham also addressed the failed goal-line play during his postgame press conference. Rather than placing the responsibility solely on Beck, the Michigan head coach acknowledged that he could intervene in decisions made within the program.

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“I have the ability to overrule anything in the whole program,” Whittingham said, taking responsibility for the coaching decisions. He also acknowledged that the third-down call was a mistake and recognized its consequences for the team.

The head coach had previously defended Beck by pointing to the offensive coordinator’s results at Utah in 2025. That season, Utah averaged 266.3 rushing yards per game and scored 41.2 points per game, figures that contrasted sharply with Michigan’s offensive struggles against Indiana.

Michigan’s loss left the Wolverines at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play, increasing the pressure to improve their offensive production. While the defense limited Indiana’s scoring opportunities, the offense could not deliver enough points to secure a win.

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Moving forward, Michigan will face Rutgers on October 31 before taking on Michigan State on November 7, giving the Wolverines opportunities to improve their offensive performance and keep their championship ambitions alive.