Upsetting News for Carson Beck as Cristobal & Miami Do Little for His NFL Draft Stock

Miami QB Carson Beck transferred from Georgia to Coral Gables to increase his draft stock after a disappointing 2024 season. Now, he stands one game away from winning the national championship with the Hurricanes. However, even a playoff run hasn’t helped boost his draft prospects.

“I’m starting to trust Carson Beck more,” draft analyst Todd McShay said in a conversation with Steve Muench on Saturday. “He’s still got the arm. He’s running around and doing some more things. He looks a little bit more mobile. I’m watching him pull the ball back instead of throwing it into harm’s way. I’m watching him make good decisions because he understands the game situation. His defense is playing well. He’s got a back who’s absolutely possessed.”

“(But) the deep ball stuff is not where it needs to be right now,” he added. “I’m not talking about the first round, but I’m talking about day two.”

Beck led the Canes to a 10-2 finish in the regular season. However, his regular season was inconsistent but not at the level of what happened with the Dawgs. The quarterback had poor performances in both of Miami’s losses this year. Even though he has crossed the 3,000-yard milestone with 31 touchdowns, the NFL grade is still second-round.

Imago Heisman-favorite Carson Beck delivers amazing performance against South Florida.

In comparison, Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore (if he moves to the pros) are being touted as the first two QBs off the board. Ty Simpson is next, and Carson Beck sits much lower. That is also because Miami’s success is not just down to its quarterback.

Beck is surrounded by elite talent that has consistently masked his shortcomings. The defense, featuring Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, is ranked No. 1 in sacks, while the rushing defense ranks sixth. On the other side of the scrimmage, Beck has access to explosive weapons in Mark Fletcher Jr., Keelon Marion, and Malachi Toney.

But that doesn’t mean it has all been doom and gloom. In a sense, Beck is doing what Cristobal is asking him to do, that is, to play the role of a game manager. He isn’t being asked to constantly throw it down the field. However, against both Ohio State and Ole Miss, the quarterback has carried the offense on multiple drives.

Against the Rebels, the Miami offense was in multiple third-and-long situations. Beck used his legs effectively and made critical plays. Another issue is that Beck has been here for a considerable amount of time. The Georgia fans are still blaming them for their failures last year. He threw 12 interceptions. That part of his game has improved. For an NFL team, drafting Beck would give them a quarterback with experience under his belt. More than anything, college snaps have been a critical factor in why a quarterback makes it in the pros.

Carson Beck shines bright at Fiesta Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes entered Glendale as victors and played like that. Carson Beck threw for 268 yards, taking an early lead since the kickoff. However, entering the fourth quarter, Ole Miss took a slight edge, 19-17. However, Beck’s 36-yard pass to Malachi Toney shifted the momentum back in favor of the Hurricanes.

However, a 24-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion suddenly put the Rebels in control. With barely three minutes remaining in the game, Carson Beck was put in a high-pressure spot. Beck scrambled for three yards and a touchdown with just twenty seconds left! Touching on these key decisions, EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline believes that Carson Beck may see a draft boost in his NFL stock.

“For the second playoff game in a row, Beck played incredibly well and came up big for Miami during critical moments. His final numbers included 23 of 37 passing for 268 yards with two passing TDs and just one interception, which wasn’t a poor throw.

“Beck’s 11-yard touchdown run with under 30 seconds left in the game put the Hurricanes up for good. His decision-making the past two weeks has been near exemplary, as Beck has protected the football and done a great job leading the offense.”

Currently, Beck is still projected to be a day 2 pick, but his performance in the national championship could improve his standing.