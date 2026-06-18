Upsetting News for Ryan Day, Ohio State as 5-Star John Meredith’s College Destination Nearly Confirmed

Ryan Day and Ohio State have become more active in recruitment over the past few days. Just as things were set to improve with the commitment of a five-star prospect, the Buckeyes were kicked out of the race. Five-star cornerback John Meredith III has trimmed his list, and the Buckeyes are far from being the favorites.

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“This is a two-team race,” Steve Wiltfong reported on the Rivals YouTube channel. “This is down to Texas, and Texas A&M. A lot of other schools got in the mix. When you’re the number two overall prospect. You’re going to get a lot of attention. Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Oregon, a ton of teams. It came down to the fact that it looks like he wants to stay in-state. He took two official visits. He hit A&M two weeks ago. He was in Texas after that.

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“And to tell you the truth, I honestly thought this recruitment was going to go closer to National Signing Day. But he’s ready to shut it down. He’s ready to wrap this thing up. The top competition is the Horns and Aggies.”

Being the nation’s top cornerback and No. 2 recruit overall, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Meredith is worth every effort the Longhorns and the Aggies exert in getting him. After all, the race is almost at the finish line, as he is set to announce his commitment by 12:00 p.m. tomorrow. However, Alabama has been a third fiddle in his recruitment as well. He announced the Crimson Tide as part of his top three programs on Tuesday, alongside the Longhorns and the Aggies.

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This leaves Ohio State out of the mix, although the Buckeyes are scheduled to have him visit Columbus this weekend. And despite his commitment being fixed for Friday, it is likely the visit still holds, per Yahoo Sports. The Buckeyes have the eighth recruiting class in the nation with 15 commits, including two five-stars, 10 four-stars, and three three-stars, per On3. Meredith also received offers from Miami, Auburn, Arizona State, LSU, and Michigan.

Hailing from North Crowley in Fort Worth, Texas, the prospect was able to make it to Austin and College Station. Over the past few weeks, he has visited both programs. However, Alabama has also not been able to get him to visit the campus officially, a situation that reduces their chances of landing him.

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With the Aggies, Meredith would join the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, with four five-stars, 10 four-stars, and seven three-stars. Beyond the star-studded class, Wiltfong added that “A&M gives him the ability to probably build the longest relationship. I know they’re really close to him. Mike Elko is the primary on that recruitment.”

Should he make his commitment to Austin, Meredith would join four-star recruits Kasi Currie, Cameron Hall, Karnell James, Brock Williams, and Derwin Fields, alongside five-star wide receiver Easton Royal. The Longhorns class is ranked 11th in the nation, with one five-star and nine four-star talents. Concerning them, Wiltfong revealed that “they just played the long game; they haven’t pressured him at all. They’ve just been in the mix. They have been slowly building the relationship over the last two years, and now, he has a decision.”

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John Meredith is ineligible for the senior year

While Meredith is being heavily recruited by college football programs, the prospect is unlikely to play high school football in the 2026 season. The North Crowley High School player was ruled ineligible by the District 11-6A executive committee due to a transfer for athletic purposes.

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The defensive back earned Star-Telegram All-Area First Team honors as a junior with Euless Trinity. Then he transferred to North Crowley, where he would play alongside some blue-chip talent. However, he can appeal to the University Interscholastic League, as there is a slight chance his eligibility will be restored.

Regardless, it is a case where he has made his impact early enough to ensure his senior year is not much of a big deal. Wiltfong lauded the traits of the 6-foot-2, 175-pound talent as one that only comes on the college football scene once in five to seven years, as “he’s gonna coming as a true freshman and play immediately wherever he goes.”