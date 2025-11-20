Upsetting News for 2 SEC Programs as Alex Golesh’s USF Future Takes Unexpected Turn

With the Bulls sitting at 7-3, USF fans aren’t holding back, and third-year coach Alex Golesh is taking most of the heat. While critics argue he hasn’t lifted the roster enough, and another missed shot at the AAC seems likely, USF AD Rob Higgins doesn’t see it from the same lens. It may be frustrating for two SEC programs that considered Golesh as a potential candidate, but his future at USF, at least for now, seems to be taking a positive turn.

While rebuilding takes time, Higgins didn’t hold back in hinting at job security for Golesh. “Coach Golesh’s representatives and I continue to have a lot of great conversations, and both they and Coach Golesh know how fully invested we are in his long-term future at USF,” wrote Higgins on Wednesday. “We won’t discuss the details of those conversations publicly. We all appreciate how totally locked in Coach Golesh has stayed on our program and student-athletes throughout this season, despite what a lot of the false reports that continue to circulate online suggest. Go Bulls!”

Even Golesh didn’t take the time to respond to Higgins’s announcement. “Let’s Goooooooo!🤘#ComeToTheBay,” he wrote on X. But that security didn’t come without results. Despite inheriting a bowl-ineligible team, with a couple of bowl wins to cap things off, Golesh’s first two seasons saw the Bulls go 7-6 back-to-back. While this season could be a difference-maker, a heartbreaker 41-38 loss to Navy has shifted their trajectory.

They now appear set to miss both the conference title and the playoff, despite once flirting with a spot in the CFP. Still, it hasn’t erased the bigger picture, as this season is shaping up to be one of the best seasons in the program’s 28-year history.

When Jeff Scott was ousted in 2022, USF had just 4 wins in three seasons and was widely mocked in CFB circles. The most intriguing fact is that the program had missed the realignment wave that elevated programs like UCF to the Big 12. But now, the Bulls are rewriting the narrative under Alex Golesh. The Bulls kicked off the season with two stunning upsets over ranked teams, snapping a drought and earning their first AP ranking since 2018. Many teams are now looking to steal Golesh from the Bulls.

Out of the teams, Arkansas may not be leading the pack in the coaching hunt. But Josh Pate thinks USF’s Alex Golesh could be the perfect fit. “I have the guy that I think Arkansas should hire…I’ve been high on him for a while,” said Pate. That came with enough reasoning. With a 21-15 record in his first HC job, Golesh checks all the boxes: SEC experience from Tennessee, innovative offense, and recruiting firepower in Dallas. “There’s an attitude he carries that would fit perfectly at Arkansas,” added Pate.

For Pate, Golesh could be a serious candidate, but Arkansas hasn’t made a decision. Meanwhile, Auburn has “had conversations with roughly 10 candidates”; one of them is Alex Golesh, according to Pete Nakos of ON3. It may have come after USF’s CFP ranking appearance, a program that had been stuck in the mud for years, but with the new turn of his USF career, that interest seems to have faded. Now, what should be the HC’s focus on building sustained success?

What is next for Alex Golesh?

Alex Golesh began coaching back in 2003, and most of his career was in the Midwest. But that changed in 2020 when Josh Heupel brought him to UCF. Golesh didn’t hold back to make an impact there; Tennessee had the 1st-ranked scoring offense in 2022. Now he’s carving out his own legacy as USF’s head coach, and he knows the way to win.

During his midweek press conference before USF clashed with Navy, Golesh mentioned, “We’re really bought into our daily process of creating elite habits.” He added, “We’re not perfect, but we’re getting better.” That focus on process separates elite programs from the rest. “If you are a winning program and think standards are higher than just a win, you’ve got to look at why the sloppiness is the way it is,” he noted after a 49-point rout of South Carolina State.

Under his leadership, while USF is riding one of the fastest turnarounds in CFB, the results speak for themselves. From 1-11 in 2022 to a potential 7-3 in 2025 so far. “Elite teams find a way to stay focused. Elite teams continuously get better week-to-week,” stated Golesh. For now, focusing on each remaining game, Golesh prepares for another offseason to bring in players who fit his vision.

With a potential double-digit win season on the horizon, success seems to be squarely in their sights. Still, there’s always a time to hit the panic button. But do you think Golesh’s job is safe for now?