Urban Meyer Breaks Silence as Sherrone Moore Replacement Buzz Suddenly Circles His Name

The last week of college football has been all about Michigan. It’s one thing when a blueblood fires its head coach, but the circumstances surrounding Sherrone Moore’s exit from Ann Arbor made the whole situation even more chaotic. With the portal window two weeks away, various coaches are being linked to the job. Urban Meyer’s name is bizarrely there, and it got a reaction from the former Ohio State head coach.

“You want to know a name that’s coming up on the radar, coach?” Mark Ingram II asked Meyer on the November 17 episode of the Triple Option podcast. “Talk to me,” Meyer replied.

“Urban Meyer,” Ingram said as all three hosts of the podcast (including Rob Stone) burst into laughter. “I think that’s my agent doing that to get me a raise on Big Noon. That’s what I’m thinking,” Meyer said, as he moved on to discuss some serious contenders for the gig.

Of course, if you knew Urban Meyer’s background and how he tormented the Wolverines (a perfect 7-0 record) when he was the head coach of their most-hated rivals, the Buckeyes, you’d find it equally hilarious that his name was even discussed. The former Ohio State HC won national championships in Columbus, and it’s his lieutenant who’s leading the program now.

Other than the rivalry games, Meyer also had an interesting history with the then-Michigan HC, Jim Harbaugh. While the two now talk fondly about their rivalry, it was the subject of some serious media jabs at its peak in the 2010s. Meyer never allowed Harbaugh to win a game against Ohio State.

He quickly moved to discussing one head coach who’d be a good fit at Michigan.

“You know the name, I met him really quick at the Hall of Fame, it was Clark Lea,” Meyer said. “And you talk about a guy that I know Brady Quinn loves him. Brady Quinn loves him. He was at Notre Dame. I don’t know much about him other than the job he’s done, but that kind of name—when I saw that name show up, that made sense. And then the coach at Arizona State, he’s done a great job, and I keep hearing his name bounced around.”

The Arizona State HC Meyer mentions is Kenny Dillingham, who is on top of Michigan’s list along with Kalen DeBoer.

Kenny Dillingham rumors heat up

The clock is ticking in Ann Arbor. Michigan cannot afford to make a half-measure hiring when the transfer portal opens on January 2. That’s why names like Kenny Dillingham are generating so much buzz. His loyalty to Arizona State complicates matters, but he is young, intelligent, and offensive-minded and has the exact spark Michigan has been longing for.

Dillingham’s resume speaks for itself. He turned Arizona State from years of mediocrity into an 11-3 College Football Playoff contender. He is the type of coach who has developed systems, shaped quarterbacks, and achieved quick results. But that same success provides him leverage. Michigan needs a plan that convinces him that leaving home and his alma mater is worth it.

Analyst Josh Pate endorsed Dillingham as a genuine candidate who could fit Michigan at Get Up, saying, “That job looks tailor-made for a guy like Kenny Dillingham… for most college football fans, he’s a guy they’ve heard sound bites from.”

And then there’s the quarterbacks. Fans have been upfront about Michigan’s mediocre passing game. From Bo Nix at Auburn and Oregon to Sam Leavitt at ASU, Dillingham has a track record of converting raw potential into national-level production. That kind of quarterback wizardry is exactly what the Wolverines need right now. The question is whether Michigan can pull him away from his home and into the maize and blue chaos before the portal opens.