Urban Meyer Calls Brendan Sorsby Exit a “Merciful End,” Takes Clear Stance on Texas Tech Boycott

The college football chapter of the Brendan Sorsby saga is over after the Texas Tech QB withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA and entered the supplemental draft. That means the Big 12 doesn’t have to take any harsh call on one of its programs. For former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, the ending seems justified.

“Of all the rules in college sports and professional sports, this is rule 1A, and it’s appropriately 1A,” Urban Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast. “Gambling, up until recent years, was absolutely illegal. For now, it’s legal. And my research and friends have told me that just gambling addiction has skyrocketed ever since gambling became legal.

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There’s a part of your heart that understands that you add more and more temptation to these young people. They’re young. Everybody lives in a risk-reward world, and obviously, the quarterback at Texas Tech did this… I think it’s a merciful ending. I agree with that. We have too much respect for Texas Tech. The college football world was turning against [them]. I was actually texting back and forth with Coach McGuire because I love the guy. We also do. The guy’s tremendous with what he’s done.”

In his remarks, Meyer didn’t really call out Texas Tech for how it handled the whole ordeal. Many college ADs were specifically mad at the Red Raiders’ support for Sorsby. Even until a few days before Sorsby accepted his fate, Texas Tech held a panel discussion comprising key stakeholders of the program to bring attention to gambling addiction. That move backfired then.

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But ultimately, Sorsby bet on Indiana when he was a Hoosier. Does it matter that the QB didn’t affect the games because he wasn’t playing? Furthermore, he always bet on the Hoosiers to win. However, for Meyer, such actions betray the sanctuary that a college football locker room is. In college football, winning and losing depend on the health of your roster and the strategy. You’re privy to information because you’re part of the team.

“If I know your running back is banged up, if Mark Ingram is banged up, we’re going to play too deep across the back. They’re not going to run the ball, or they’re going to risk getting that guy hurt. So, there are a multitude of reasons why the sanctuary of that facility is exactly that. It goes nowhere. The sanctuary is broken if someone is using that information to go gamble,” Meyer said.

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Following the NCAA’s verdict on Sorsby, where he was rendered permanently ineligible, Sorsby filed a lawsuit in a district court. Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA. And just when the Big 12 decided to fight back by filing a lawsuit against Texas Tech, the supplemental draft brought about the merciful ending.

Sorsby’s agent says Cincinnati was aware of his gambling

The fires of the Brendan Sorsby case might have been put out, but the smokes are still very much in the air. While Texas Tech and, to an extent, Indiana have been the main programs in the drama, Sorsby’s agent, Rob Slavin, has now involved the Cincinnati Bearcats, claiming they were aware of his gambling.

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“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati. Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost,” Slavin remarked during a stop on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan.

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Knowing that possible sanctions await them if Slavin’s claims are true, the Bearcats released a statement denying them. The program noted that if they “ever became aware of impermissible wagering, we would report to the NCAA and comply with sanctions.” While that is on, Slavin also revealed that 26 NFL teams have reached out to him about Sorsby.