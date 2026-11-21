Lincoln Riley built his reputation on explosive offenses and elite quarterback development. But USC keeps falling short, and flashy play-calling isn’t saving him. Now, Urban Meyer believes Riley’s continued control of the offense could be holding the Trojans back.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Urban Meyer urged Lincoln Riley to give up play-calling duties. The former Ohio State coach praised Riley’s offensive abilities but questioned whether he could handle the demands of modern college football while running the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colin Cowherd raised the financial complications surrounding coaching changes in the NIL era. With massive contracts and buyouts involved, firing an underperforming coach has become an expensive decision for athletic directors. He then asked Meyer what he would do if he were running USC.

“If I was the AD, I think Lincoln Riley is a hell of a coach,” Meyer said. “He’s obviously a great play caller, but you know what? I think it’s time that you need to sit down and say, go hire a play caller.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer believes Riley should focus on running the entire program instead of handling offensive play-calling duties himself. He also pointed to a championship trend to support his argument.

“I think Jimbo Fisher is the last coach to win a national title where he actually called plays,” Meyer added, referring to Florida State’s 2013 championship season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then explained why handling both responsibilities has become increasingly difficult.

“And the play calling duty when I was a young coach, it was not that complicated. To be a play caller right now is very complicated. That’s a full-time job, and it’s hard to be a head coach because other things slip.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher’s 2013 Florida State championship is widely cited as the last national title won by a head coach who also called offensive plays. Former Washington State coach Mike Leach once offered a similar assessment of the workload.

“If you’re coordinating and calling plays and you’re the head coach,” he said, “it’s too big of a job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting, NIL, transfers, and roster management already demand a head coach’s attention. Calling plays adds another full-time responsibility.

USC entered 2026 with higher expectations. But after a 27-13 loss to Indiana, the Trojans sat at 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten, with two games remaining. Late-game management, red-zone execution, and defensive inconsistency have added to the scrutiny surrounding Riley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer still believes USC has enough talent to compete for a playoff spot. His proposed solution is to let Riley oversee the entire program rather than divide his attention between head coaching and play-calling.

USC’s remaining schedule included Maryland at the Coliseum and a rivalry matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins entered Week 12 undefeated at 10-0, presenting a difficult final test.

Whether Riley would surrender play-calling duties remains uncertain. He has built his coaching reputation around offensive production for nearly two decades. But Meyer’s message is clear: USC might not need a new head coach. It might need Riley to stop doing two jobs at once.