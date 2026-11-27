USC has spent much of 2026 looking like a team with enough talent to beat almost anyone. Yet the Trojans have found ways to make life harder for themselves.

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A costly penalty, a defensive lapse, or a flat performance on the road has repeatedly interrupted their progress. With three losses already, Urban Meyer believes Lincoln Riley needs to spend more time running the entire program.

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“USC’s probably right behind Oregon as far as talent,” Urban Meyer said on his November 24 Triple Option podcast. “Now, they don’t always play that way, but USC, if they get—and that’s why they got to keep him.

“I don’t think they should move on from Riley. Keep Lincoln Riley, hire an offensive coordinator.”

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Instead of firing the head coach, Meyer argued, Riley needs to attend defensive and special teams meetings, address the penalties, and stop allowing the demands of the offense to consume his working day.

“He’s got to go sit in defensive meetings. He’s got to go sit in the special teams meetings. He’s got to quit the stupid penalties. He’s got to do the head coach thing,” Urban Meyer added.

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The Trojans enter the final week of the regular season at 8-3, with a 5-3 record in Big Ten play. They have scored 30.9 points per game and averaged 422.4 yards of offense through 11 games.

Those numbers give Meyer a reasonable basis for his belief that USC has the personnel to compete with the country’s better teams. There have been results to support that view, too.

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USC beat Ohio State 30-18 on October 31, handing the Buckeyes one of their biggest setbacks of the season. The Trojans also opened with four consecutive wins and reached 7-2 before their November trip to Indiana.

But the losses have exposed how quickly things can unravel. Oregon beat USC 41-27 at the Coliseum on September 26. Wisconsin then handed the Trojans a 24-7 defeat on October 24, holding them to just one touchdown.

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Indiana added another setback with a 27-13 win on November 14. So, Meyer’s complaint about discipline has numbers behind it.

USC had been penalized 70 times for 607 yards through 11 games, an average of 6.36 penalties and 55.2 yards per contest. Opponents had been flagged 62 times for 503 yards over the same stretch.

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That is not the only problem on the stat sheet, but it is an avoidable cost for a team trying to close the gap with Oregon and the Big Ten’s leading programs. Riley has already acknowledged that USC’s mistakes have hurt it.

“We just had too many mistakes. We played hard. I thought we played physical,” Lincoln Riley said after the IU game. “I thought we were really resilient throughout the game. …We’re very disappointed to not get it done.”

Meyer, though, has raised the play-calling issue before. On November 20, he argued that Lincoln Riley should bring in someone to handle that responsibility so he could concentrate on the wider demands of the job.

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The former Ohio State head coach described modern play-calling as a full-time task, one that can leave a head coach too occupied with the next offensive call to keep track of the entire team.

That does not necessarily mean Riley has to stop being an offensive coach and lose his QB whisperer identity. It means he cannot let that part of his job crowd out everything else.

USC’s final regular-season game is against UCLA on November 28 at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans will enter at 8-3, while the rivalry matchup gives Riley one more chance to finish the season with a statement win.

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Still, in the past few days, talks about Riley’s future at USC have taken a different turn. The focus has moved away from whether the school would fire him and toward the possibility of both sides agreeing to part ways.

USC could face a buyout bill of roughly $70 million if it dismissed Riley outright, making a negotiated exit a more realistic option. So, when TCU let Sonny Dykes go on November 22, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic quickly brought Riley’s name into the conversation.

He called the USC head coach an intriguing option for the Fort Worth job and raised the possibility that Riley might be ready to leave Los Angeles after five seasons that have fallen short of expectations.

Pete Nakos of On3 also put Riley’s name forward as a possibility for TCU, along with UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and LSU assistants Charlie Weis Jr. and Blake Baker.

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Nakos suggested Riley could look at jobs in Texas, including TCU and Baylor, if USC falls short of the 12-team CFP and the head coach and university agree to go their separate ways. Despite that, Riley still has good reasons to stay.

USC has plenty of young talent coming through the door, much of it brought in under Lincoln Riley. The Trojans finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2026, signing 35 players. Twenty came from California.

That group has already been given important jobs. Riley put five true freshmen in the starting lineup for the season opener: five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, top-ranked tight end Mark Bowman, cornerback Elbert Hill, and wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

USC also made several major changes, all with Riley still in charge. The school hired Chad Bowden as general manager to overhaul its recruiting and financial operations, then brought in veteran coach Gary Patterson to run the defense in 2026.

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Letting Riley go now would leave USC starting over with a new leadership setup, just as the roster is packed with young players and the changes have barely had time to take hold.

Moreover, the program would be taking a big chance by moving on from a 43-year-old coach who has delivered three Heisman winners, three No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks, and three College Football Playoff appearances.

If the Trojans do not have a clear successor ready to take over, firing Riley could leave them in a worse position. They might get rid of the frustration surrounding the program now, only to spend the next few years trying to build it back up.