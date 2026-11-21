The sideline at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium can feel like a pressure cooker when the scoreboard tightens. Steve Sarkisian often stands there with the call sheet in one hand, headset pressed tight, eyes locked on the next snap rather than the bigger picture unfolding around him. That image is exactly what Urban Meyer sees when he watches Texas these days.

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Meyer, a three-time national champion, has watched enough games to know the difference between a pure play-caller and a true head coach. In a conversation with Colin Cowherd, Meyer laid out the distinction without hedging.

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“Yeah, a lot of respect for Sark, but he’s the play-caller, Colin. You can’t run special teams, you can’t run defense, you can’t be holding everybody accountable in special, in penalties, etc., etc., et cetera,” Meyer said. “You look at Nick Saban, you look at Curt Cignetti, you look at other coaches, and Ryan Day won it after he gave up the play-calling duty. And what happened? They played more disciplined football across the board.”

When the head coach steps into defensive meetings or special teams sessions and simply sits there with a voice, the room changes.

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“The minute the head coach sits in those meetings and has a voice in the meetings, everyone sits up a little bit more. They take it more seriously because the head coach is involved,” Meyer explained.

Texas enters the last stretch of the regular season at 8-2 and ranked No. 5 after a last-second road win at LSU. Arch Manning has shown flashes, but the offensive overhaul in the portal has yet to deliver desired results for Sarkisian. The talent is not the issue. Meyer believes the structure around that talent still is.

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Sarkisian has previously brushed aside the idea of handing off the play sheet, once answering “Not a chance” when asked after an earlier loss. Meyer’s comments do not demand an immediate change, but they highlight a pattern that has worked for programs that ultimately reached the top. Day stepped back, and Ohio State’s overall discipline improved. Saban long ago built a structure that let him focus on the full team rather than every down and distance.

In the NIL era, where massive buyouts and high player costs make coaching changes far more expensive, the incentive to maximize every resource grows.

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Texas has the players. However, the Longhorns have been quite inconsistent on offense throughout the 2026 campaign. That is with an offensive play-caller as the head coach. The only consistency Texas has shown is on the other side of the ball, where the defense keeps on holding its end of the bargain.

But whenever that side falters, the entire team falls apart. The special teams keep on making mistakes, and the less said the better about Texas’ offense in the second half.

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In the Longhorns’ losses to Florida and Oklahoma, the offense couldn’t get going after taking a commanding lead. Ultimately, the buck stops with the head coach. Is a change needed? With Texas formidably in contention to make it to the CFP, it’s unlikely that Sarkisian will make such a drastic decision.