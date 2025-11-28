Urban Meyer Enters Michigan’s Backyard With a Blunt Message on His Chest

Michigan vs. Ohio State is on deck, and no wardrobe shots? Not happening. With four straight losses, Michigan’s dominance over the Buckeyes feels heavier than ever. But Urban Meyer’s outfit threw the first punch before kickoff.

“@CoachUrbanMeyer really guest-taught a Michigan Sports Management class wearing a “BEAT ❌ICHIGAN” shirt 😅,” Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff posted on X.

From a coach who went 7-0 against Michigan, this bold move of wearing a “Beat Michigan” T-shirt ahead of the rivalry game in Ann Arbor shows the Buckeyes aren’t backing down this year. But this isn’t the first time he’s done something of this sort. Last year, Meyer pulled off a hilarious trolling moment targeting Michigan legend Charles Woodson, gifting him a Saucy Brew Works “Sign Stealing” beer on Big Noon Kickoff, referring to the program’s past controversies.

Though the Buckeyes haven’t had much luck against Michigan since 2019, losing the last four games by a combined 130-84. But going up against Matt Patricia’s defense won’t be easy, and that’s exactly why Meyer is so confident.

The odds and analysis also heavily favor Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes this season. Day’s team ranks first in total defense, allowing just 206.6 yards per game and only nine offensive touchdowns so far in the season. Their opponents average only 3.76 yards per play against them, and now going up against the Wolverines, they are planning to shut down their rushing attack and force quarterback Bryce Underwood so that they can beat them through the air.

On top of it, Ohio State is getting back both of its wide receivers, Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, who were out because of injury. Tate has not played since the Penn State game, and Smith has been out since UCLA’s game. Their return will give quarterback Julian Sayin a definite push with more weapons, improving their passing game against Michigan. Ryan Day confirms their status ahead of the game.

“They are trending to play. They’re going to continue to get some rest tonight. They had a good day of rehab,” Day said. Even CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli backs Urban Meyer’s big stunt, giving Ohio State an edge to win by scoring double digits.

Urban Meyer names his favorite coach

Urban Meyer sparked another debate ahead of rivalry week by naming who he believes is the best college football coach, and for him, it’s not someone from the SEC. It is Ryan Day. Knowing Day was his former assistant and currently leads Ohio State, this choice didn’t come as a shocker.

Holding an 81-10 head coaching record and leading Ohio State to a championship last season and their 11-0 record this year, with one more playoff berth, pushed Day’s fate. But ranking him ahead of Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart sparked questions in fans’ heads.

Explaining it, Urban Meyer called Ryan Day’s resume a “strange dichotomy” in Columbus.

“Ryan’s done something only a few ever do, win it all. And he does it at a level of consistency that sets the standard. Until someone knocks him off that pedestal, he’s the best coach in the sport.” Meyer said. But the outcome against Michigan can change these sentiments. “It’s the last Saturday of the year, but the stakes feel bigger. This rivalry can change narratives in a blink. The best coach handles moments like these,” Meyer added.