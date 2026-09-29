Urban Meyer Gets Brutally Honest on USC Star After Public Outcry Over Dante Moore Injury: “I Would’ve …”

Everyone saw the nasty scene unfold at the Coliseum when Oregon faced USC. Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II blasted Ducks quarterback Dante Moore right as he started his slide. Moore lay flat on the turf before medics loaded him into an ambulance. Stephens drew even more heat when cameras caught him smiling on the bench afterward. Lincoln Riley suspended him for one game, leaving fans asking if that was enough. Former coach Urban Meyer stepped up to give his take.

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“It does,” Urban Meyer said on The Triple Option when asked if the one-game suspension feels right. “I don’t know. A lot of that depends on what kind of kid he is around the program, too. If he was a pain in the a– around the program, no, I would’ve suspended him more.”

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To understand the debate, you have to look at how targeting is usually handled in college football. Under NCAA rules, a player ejected for targeting in the first half automatically sits out the rest of that game, while a second-half hit forces them to sit out the first half of the next game.

Because Stephens was ejected in the second quarter, his NCAA-mandated penalty was already served by the end of the game. Lincoln Riley stepping in to add an extra full-game suspension was entirely a team decision, which is why fans are debating whether one game is harsh enough for the sideline antics that followed.

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“I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt that saying he’s not a bad guy, and it was stupid,” he added. “Yeah, I think that’s fine. If he’s a bad guy and this has been repeated, which I have not heard that at all.”

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Meyer’s point matches Stephens’ actual record on paper. Stephens had no previous targeting ejections or disciplinary suspensions during his career at USC, making this reckless hit a clean first-time offense under Lincoln Riley.

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While Riley has previously punished players internally for team rule violations, this marks the first time he has issued a public game suspension for an on-field hit at USC, showing how heavily the sideline reaction weighed on the university’s leadership.

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The hit itself was already enough to spark a firestorm. Dante Moore scrambled into the red zone during the second quarter and began sliding. Desman Stephens came charging in and made contact, sending the QB’s head hard into the turf. The USC LB was flagged for targeting and ejected. Then he celebrated.

That changed the temperature around the incident. Oregon players confronted him, and cameras later caught Desman Stephens smiling on the USC sideline while Dante Moore was still receiving medical attention. Lincoln Riley was also asked why he was permitted to return to the sideline after the ejection. His answer was, “He’s on our football team.”

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Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola stepped in after Dante Moore’s departure and finished the business. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Ducks pull away for a 41-27 victory over the Trojans.

USC ultimately suspended Desman Stephens for its Oct. 3 matchup with Washington. Riley called the LB’s conduct “unacceptable,” and the player later apologized and acknowledged that his behavior was “completely inappropriate and inexcusable.”

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“Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this. I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family, and everyone who saw my reaction.”

The punishment, though, is only one part of the story. After the game, Desman Stephens was hit with a wave of online backlash. Reports of over 1,800 hostile comments flooded his social media account. The situation escalated beyond ordinary football criticism as people began to leak his family’s home address. Eventually, he deactivated his socials.

Meanwhile, there was at least some encouraging news on Dante Moore. Oregon announced that the QB suffered a concussion, but his MRI and CT scans came back clean and showed no additional injuries. The Ducks said they would proceed cautiously with his recovery.

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Urban Meyer’s argument is that the punishment cannot be separated completely from the player’s history inside the program. If this was an isolated, reckless moment from a player without a pattern of problems, one game can be viewed differently than if there were a longer history behind it.

The rest of college football will probably keep debating the suspension. But for now, Dante Moore’s health is the bigger story. The scans came out clean. The concussion was real. And Desman Stephens has already acknowledged that what happened afterward crossed a line.