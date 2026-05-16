Urban Meyer Gets Honest About Possible Michigan Tattoo if Major Milestone Is Reached: “I’ll Do…”

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s loyalty to the Buckeyes is still the same. After OSU’s 2024 national title win, when critics pointed out that they won it without beating Michigan, Meyer defended it, stating that the championship stands on its own and requires no asterisks. The itch remained as he never forgot the rivalry against the Wolverines, and his latest move reflects that.

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Meyer’s show, The Triple Option podcast, which he hosts alongside Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone, crossed a milestone, getting 50K YouTube subscribers. Now, if it hit 100k subscribers, he may get some ink on that achievement, but when Ingram suggested making Block ‘M’ considering his own first name, Meyer withdrew bluntly.

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“Thank you so much for getting us to 50,000 YouTube subscribers,” said Meyer during his Saturday appearance on The Triple Option. Following his thankful message, Stone asked if there’s any possibility Meyer gets a tattoo if we get 100K. That’s when Ingram sarcastically suggested, “Block M, for Mark.” “Block M? No,” replied Stone. Instead of the M, he had a suggestion of his own.

“I’ll do A W for Wendy’s or something,” jokingly replied the former Ohio State head coach.

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The ex-OSU head coach knows his boundaries, and his loyalty to the Buckeyes is still unshakable. The “zero chance” of Urban Meyer getting an “M” tattoo totally makes sense, considering his historic, deep-rooted obsession with the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. As OSU head coach, he held a 7-0 record against the Wolverines. During his OSU tenure, players and staff were completely forbidden from saying “Michigan.”

His team was strictly required to refer to the Wolverines as “the Team Up North.” But that’s not all, as the color blue, Michigan’s primary color, was strictly banned inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Even blue pens were removed from football offices. Given all, for Meyer, favoring M is entirely out of the question under any circumstances.

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But if he really gets a tattoo, that’s a waiting game because he previously promised to get a “Block O” tattoo for his players if they won the 2015 national championship. Although the Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP National Championship, defeating Oregon 42-20 at AT&T Stadium, Meyer never followed through on the inking.

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That didn’t change his deep ties with OSU, despite him leaving coaching and becoming a major sports media personality.

Urban Meyer’s OSU loyalty runs deep

Meyer’s connection to OSU began long before his head coaching days. He is a lifelong Ohioan, born in Toledo and raised in Ashtabula. After playing DB for Cincinnati in 1986, he was hired by Ohio State as a graduate assistant, and he coached WRs and TEs through 1987. Then, he returned to Columbus after the 2011 season.

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From 2012 to 2018, he led the Buckeyes to success and never lost more than two games in a single season. With that, he achieved a staggering 83-9 record and won three Big Ten titles during his tenure.

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After his seven seasons as head coach, the ending wasn’t pleasant. Following his handling of domestic abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith, OSU placed him on administrative leave and subsequently suspended him for the first three games of the 2018 season. Then, after a 2019 Rose Bowl victory, Meyer retired from coaching the Buckeyes, citing health concerns.

However, after retiring, he maintained his OSU presence by serving as an assistant athletic director and co-teaching a “Leadership and Character” course at the Fisher College of Business. In Columbus, he continues to be a prominent voice.