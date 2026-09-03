Urban Meyer Gets Instantly Sold on Ohio State Legend’s 14YO Son, Urges Ryan Day’s OSU to “Offer Him”

In 2011, Urban Meyer had just begun his stint at the Ohio State Buckeyes and knew that the crowning jewel of his squad would be Braxton Miller. Years later, Meyer is saying Ohio State has the chance to once again have a Miller on their roster, who has already caught national attention.

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Landon Miller is not a quarterback, but his route running is reminiscent of his legendary former dual-threat quarterback father. But Meyer sees the 14-year-old’s rush; he sees the prodigy who went on to play as a wide receiver in the NFL. He is urging Ryan Day to secure younger Miller for his Buckeyes squad.

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On September 3, an X post by Official Ohio State DG showed a montage of Landon in action on the field. Although years separate him from the beginning of his college football journey, Meyer is urging Ohio State to call dibs. He replied, “Offer him!!!!” to the post, clearly taken by the generational talent.

“Haaaaaaa —— not sure what they waiting on coach … 🕰️,” Braxton replied.

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Under Meyer’s guidance, Braxton won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year twice in 2012 and 2013. Meyer was undoubtedly his biggest supporter and greatest mentor. But there is another person who has a claim to his college success: Tom Herman.

Herman served as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator from 2012-14 and oversaw Miller’s growth in those years. Braxton posted passing yards, 52 passing touchdowns, and rushed for 3,314 yards and scored 33 rushing TDs during his collegiate career.

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A decade later, in 2024, Landon Miller secured his first-ever Division I offer from FAU, where Herman is now head coach. Miller is ranked 28th in the country in the 2031 class.

In 2024, while the younger one’s talent was under the national spotlight, the senior Miller was inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame. Braxton’s 8,609 total offensive yards rank third in school history. If it weren’t for the shoulder injury that sidelined him for the 2014 season, he would’ve been a part of the national championship squad. He played as a wide receiver in the NFL after being picked in the third round in 2016.

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Braxton Miller remains iconic in OSU history for that legendary spin move against Virginia Tech in the 2015 season, scoring a touchdown. This was the first time he was on the field after missing the previous season due to an injury, which Meyer was particularly appreciative of.

“I love Braxton Miller,” he said, per Buckeyes Wire. I always will and that’s my guy … When I see a player do what he did — the selflessness — he changed positions, and to have him rewarded. You know, at the end of the day, why do you coach? That’s why I coach.”

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If Ryan Day goes after Landon, he would also be bringing back the legacy of his father.