Urban Meyer Gives Jeremiah Smith Important Advice After Controversial Sideline Incident

Jeremiah Smith is used to having cameras follow him around. That’s part of being Ohio State’s biggest offensive star. But when frustration got the better of him against Oregon, those cameras caught something he probably would have preferred to keep out of the spotlight.

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The 41-28 defeat was ugly enough. Ohio State had raced to a 14-0 lead, only to watch Oregon rip through the game with 38 unanswered points. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the Buckeyes were chasing a game that had completely slipped away. Jeremiah Smith wasn’t happy with what was happening, and he made sure the sideline knew it.

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Speaking on The Triple Option, Urban Meyer had an important reminder for him. He explained how he would handle the situation if Jeremiah Smith were still playing under him. His approach wouldn’t involve embarrassing the receiver publicly or making an example out of him in front of the team. He would prefer a private conversation.

“I would probably call him in and sit down and talk to him,” he said. “And I know Jeremiah, but I don’t know him. I know him because of what Coach Day and the strength coach and everyone tells me about this kid. And he’s the perfect teammate. He’s the perfect worker. He’s got a lifestyle that there’s no question marks to it. So I’d call him and just say, realize the camera’s on you as much as it is anyone else… So just hustle back and don’t let anybody start to question who you are.”

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It’s not complicated advice. Still, coming from a coach who knows what it takes to handle the pressure at Ohio State, it carries some weight. Anyone who watched the game should know why Jeremiah Smith was visibly irritated. Ryan Day’s offense had gone cold, and Oregon’s defense wasn’t making it easy for the Buckeyes.

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Jeremiah Smith opened the afternoon with a productive first quarter, including a 32-yard reception during Ohio State’s early surge. But his involvement dropped sharply as the game turned against the home team. By the time the Buckeyes were trailing 31-14 late in the third quarter, he had gone a lengthy stretch without a catch.

When Luke Fahey finally found him on a short completion on second-and-7, the play produced no gain. Jeremiah Smith turned toward the sideline, threw his arms around and appeared to let his frustration spill directly toward the coaching staff.

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Jeremiah Smith’s frustration carried into the fourth quarter, with reports saying he was yelling at coaches and teammates. He finished with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, but Ohio State’s loss raised fresh questions about why its best receiver wasn’t getting the ball more often.

After the earlier 30-18 loss to USC, Fox analyst Joel Klatt had already questioned the team’s approach to Jeremiah Smith, arguing that limiting his involvement couldn’t be the game plan. But not everybody was willing to excuse the outburst as competitive frustration.

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Longtime Ohio State reporter Jeremy Birmingham took a much harsher view during his appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s Snap Judgments. He argued that Jeremiah Smith’s standing within the program makes such behavior particularly difficult to defend.

“You cannot be the best player in the country and a captain and all of the things that Jeremiah Smith is and go stomping down the field like a petulant child,” he said.

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Jeremiah Smith carries more weight than most players on the roster. He’s a captain and a face of the program, so his reactions don’t go unnoticed. Teammates see them. So do the coaches and everyone watching from outside.

The Oregon loss also knocked his Heisman odds from +275 to +700, per The Columbus Dispatch. Urban Meyer isn’t suggesting one outburst defines Jeremiah Smith. But the receiver is under a brighter spotlight now, and how he handles the next setback matters just as much as what he does with the ball.