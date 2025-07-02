Urban Meyer Has a Strong Message for Deion Sanders’ Often Criticized Colorado Culture

Does anyone remember the whole “real-life Grand Theft Auto” rumor that was running buckwild during Deion Sanders‘ 2024 run? Let’s jog up that memory. So, reports started circulating that the Buffs locker room under Coach Prime was a scene straight out of a video game—and not a good one. In a nutshell: allegations of locker room fights over gambling debts, a pervasive “gun culture,” and claims of bullying that pushed top talent out the door. Now, with how much the media has “disliked” Deion Sanders, everyone jumped on the hate train with their pitchforks out in a heartbeat. The rumor mill only stopped spinning when players like Jordan Seaton, LaJohntay Wester, and even Coach Prime himself came out with statements clearing this entire mess.

But one question remained: Is the Buffs locker room truly clean and quiet? Because with how Shedeur and the other kids act with their expensive watches and cars, surely things are not that great. Right? “He is tough on them, man. He’s demanding of that team,” former CFB coach Urban Meyer confessed on The Triple Option. Let’s be real, this praise, coming from the same coach that turned “Gainesville” into “Gangsville” is a pretty big thing. Meyer not only confessed that Coach Prime has been handling the locker room culture quite fine but also pointed out that, despite the “flash” of watches and cars, the culture at Colorado Buffs is just perfect. And talking about high praise, Meyer also pointed out that during practice, “there’s no waste of time… in between those two hours… it was go time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And the truth is, evidence backs up whatever Meyer pointed out on the show. With a team and a head coach carrying the infamous “All Hollywood” label by Paul Finebaum, Colorado’s spring semester recorded 41 freaking players from the Buffs making it into the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll.

That ain’t all. The Herd locked in a 2.957 GPA for spring. Now this might not look “shiny”, but you still have to understand that the program’s 2 highest GPAs in recent history were only achieved during Deion Sanders’ tenure. H-ll, the 2nd best player in the 2025 draft, Travis Hunter, had a freaking 3.798 GPA.

In 2 years, Coach Prime has made a completely forgettable program into a $280 million empire. Yes, there were problems (a look-back at Shedeur’s watch flex antics), but you cannot sit there and say that Deion Sanders hasn’t changed Colorado for the better. Meyer’s comments just hit the mark for every CU fan. However, the only thing that will add the cherry on top of this cake is if Coach Prime handles 2025 well….

Can Coach Prime win without his stars?

Culture is intense, and academics are on point. But let’s be real, for the past two years, the Colorado Buffaloes were Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. This team had one of the most polarizing offenses and defenses last season. Some might even say that the Buffs simply won because these 2 stars “made plays.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now with them off and Deion being put on the pedestal once again, will Colorado sink or swim without their tried and tested QB and WR/CB? Well, it all boils down to how good Coach Prime adjusts himself with the new quarterbacks. See, Buffs has 2 incredible talents in the QB room: Kaidon Salter, a proven playmaker from Liberty, and the 5-star that everyone wanted, Julian Lewis.

If Deion builds the perfect O-line around these 2 kids, then Buffs might have a shot at making more than 9 mins this season. The main fear that we and many other CU fans have in our hearts is the O-line collapsing like wafer biscuits. Shedeur was a tough guy.

Dude took a beating with around 52 sacks in 2023 and then 42 in 2024, but still got up and made plays. If Deion doesn’t fix this O-line issue, then Lewis and Salter are staring straight down the barrel of a gun without the safety on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2025 might just be the final verdict on Coach Prime’s coaching.