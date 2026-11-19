Urban Meyer has made it plain that he expects Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith to win the Heisman Trophy. Then he was asked who has made the biggest move in the race lately, and he named a Big 12 quarterback instead.

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“You know who has Mark, Devon Dampier. Did you watch that game Saturday?” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast. Co-host Mark Ingram II had asked who had taken over the race with the best individual season.

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“Holy balls,” Meyer said, before explaining that Arizona thought it had the game won until Utah’s quarterback changed it on a single throw.

The game was a 40-39 win for No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona, which kept the Utes unbeaten at 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big 12. Arizona’s Noah Fifita, who threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns, put his team up 39-33 with a 10-yard pass to Isaiah Mizell with just over three minutes left.

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Dampier answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 remaining, and Utah’s defense sealed it with a fourth-down stop. He finished with 204 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, plus 100 rushing yards and two rushing scores. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

“What a crazy game,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said.

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The win was Utah’s 16th in a row across two seasons. But the night was awkward in other ways too, since the team’s flight was delayed a day by an FAA ground stop, kickoff slid three hours to 10:30 p.m. ET, and the Utes trailed by 11 early.

“No one’s going to feel sorry for us if we would’ve lost this game, so that was just kind of the mindset,” Dampier said.

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The money side is the one that’s in the spotlight. On3’s 2026 NIL valuations have Dampier at $2 million, the highest of any player on the Utah roster and highly regarded in the Big 12.

Smith’s case is quite different. The wide receiver has 1,317 receiving yards and 15 TDs, 131.7 a game on average, and has passed Purdue’s John Standeford as the all-time leading receiver in the Big Ten with 3,875 yards.

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Ohio State is 7-3 after losses to USC and Oregon, both with freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback while Julian Sayin recovers from an elbow injury. Smith caught 10 passes for 83 yards against USC and seven for 133 against Oregon, scoring in both.

Those losses are at the center of the criticism. On November 13, Desmond Howard asked on ESPN for one game in the past two seasons where Smith was the difference in a big game. Robert Griffin III pushed back publicly, and Howard replied on X that his point was about Smith’s biggest games, not the school he attends.

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Meyer sided with Smith. “If he’s single coverage, he’s open. If he’s double, he’s open,” Meyer said. He added that Smith gets doubled constantly. The coach did admit the case leans on Smith’s history.

“Yes, it’s a career award. It will be for Jeremiah Smith,” Meyer said.

Still, Meyer’s response to Dampier would suggest that Smith isn’t the only one capable of getting the attention as the regular season nears its end.

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Utah’s QB has made a very strong statement in terms of his play; Smith is still building his case for the most individual honor in college football, and he still has Nebraska next on November 21 and a home game against Michigan after that.