Urban Meyer Issues Verdict on Ryan Day’s Deep Desire After Hinting at OSU QB1

Since the day Ryan Day set foot at Ohio State, he has proved that he is not here to lose. Remember back in 2018 when Urban Meyer was on administrative leave? It was Day who stepped up to the plate and led the Buckeyes to three straight wins. And when Meyer finally retired, it was Day’s capability that put him right in the HC role, and cut to next, he won natty with his team last season. Even when the heat was on after that tough loss to Michigan, he made sure they won, and now with that mindset, he is moving forward, and Urban Meyer is right there to back him.

Ryan Day was here to win. It was clear for him from day 1, and his desire to be the second Ohio State HC to win more than one title after Woody Hayes shows his hunger. “Woody Hayes is the last one to win multiple national championships at Ohio State,” Day said. “That’s something I’ve now set for myself. To be the next head coach to win multiple championships at Ohio State. There’s still a lot more to be done.” No wonder he’s already on his path to make that happen. After Urban Meyer’s 2014 championship win, it was Day who did it after 10 years.

Now, even Urban Meyer backs him down on his goal. When WBNS 10 TV‘s host Dom Tiberi asked Urban Meyer about his take on the entire winning more than one title stance, he was nothing but excited. “That’s good,“ Meyer said. “We’re all pulling for him.” Last season’s victory boosted Ryan Day’s coaching record to an impressive 70-10, a .875 winning percentage—best among active coaches and third all-time. Day joins an elite group of Buckeye coaches—Paul Brown (1942), Woody Hayes (1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970), Jim Tressel (2002), and Urban Meyer (2014)—who have secured national titles. He’s also one of only two Ohio State head coaches with multiple 13-win seasons, the other being Meyer.

Well, he didn’t just stop at that; he also talked about his success back in 2015, the year they went 13-1, won the natty, and made a lasting impact on everyone. So, when Tiberi asked Meyer how hard it is to repeat that success for Ryan Day and the team this year, he didn’t mince words before praising what Day has built.

“This Ohio State’s different. They have a bunch of hungry players, you know. A lot of the old players left, you know, [to] the NFL. So, I don’t think they have the same dilemma you have if they’re all returning. So, they got an excellent coaching staff. I’m biased, but it’s the best job, the best school, and, you know, I’m a fan,” Meyer highlighted. And no wonder that’s exactly the case. Ryan Day has filled his team with key pieces like OC Brian Hartline and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia after Jim Knowles’s move to Penn State.

They even have key returning players like Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Mylan Graham, David Adolph, and Bryson Rodgers. So, with that kind of talent on deck, they are all set to make an impactful season this year.

But despite all this, their QB1 position still hangs on a thin thread.

Urban Meyer doubles down on Julian Sayin’s hype

Ohio State’s QB1 battle is intensifying between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz after Ryan Day ruled out Tavien St. Clair from the race, calling it a “two-horse race.” Now, Kienholz brings in experience as he enters his second season with the Bucks. Last season, he played in two regular-season games for a total of 21 snaps against Michigan State and Minnesota.

But then Julian Sayin brings in the hype. This five-star recruit threw 12 passes last season, yet it’s hard to ignore his exceptional HS run. Sayin was an MVP at the Elite 11 finals. He is an accurate passer with an understanding of timing and anticipation. Now? Despite making a big impact on the field, he is already generating Heisman buzz. Even Urban Meyer sees a starter in him. “I don’t know, you know, Sayin is the one that obviously everyone’s talking about. He’s not really big in stature, but they said he sees the field. He’s got an incredible lease. The ball dances out of his hands. So, I know with the hardline, it’s just first-rounder after first-rounder after first-rounder,” Meyer said.

Julian Sayin’s spring game added more to that hype, where he threw for 175 yards, completing 17 of 24 passes with a TD. And even though Sayin’s 6’1 stature is raising serious doubts, his accuracy is top-notch. Now, even though Urban Meyer’s not sure about Ohio State’s QB1 status, he is sure that the QB will have key pieces to throw at.

“I think they got him again with Jeremiah, and I think Carnell Tate. So, I’m not that involved anymore that I can tell you who the quarterback is, but I know one thing: whoever that quarterback is, he’s gonna be throwing to good players,” Meyer added. We all know how things turned around for Ohio State after Jeremiah Smith took up the charge last season. This guy rushed for 1,315 yards with 15 TDs. And with Carnell Tate in the mix, they will only head towards excellence.

Now, let’s wait and see if Julian Sayin actually takes up the reins at Ohio State this season or if it’s just the hype talking.