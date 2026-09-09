Urban Meyer Loses Confidence in Michigan, Blasts Off a Brutal Question to Kyle Whittingham: “What the H— Have You Been Doing?”

After many sleepless nights for Coach Kyle Whittingham, the talk of his miracle Hail Mary win hasn’t simmered down yet. The Wolverines are now preparing for their next game against the Oklahoma Sooners on September 12. In the eyes of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, the Wolverines might not be able to win this one with their luck of one second on the clock like last time.

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“So, if you’re the Wolverines, you ask me, and I would say, “Get back to basics,” but what the h**l have you been doing for all the last six weeks and five weeks?” Meyer said during his appearance on Joel Klatt’s podcast on September 9.

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Before the season opener, Coach Whittingham was heavily favored because of his extraordinary tenure and experience of 32 seasons in the Utah Utes.

After the fallout from the Sherrone Moore incident, many believed he would bring stability to the program and help the Wolverines redeem themselves. However, even though they won their first game, the scoreline was extremely disappointing, as highlighted by Meyer on the podcast.

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In fact, the drop in confidence was most visible later during the podcast, where Meyer picked Oklahoma to defeat Michigan next week. The reasoning for this was surely down to what happened during the Week 1 game.

The Wolverines were trailing 12–7 in the fourth quarter, and there was no way they were getting that win. That is when Bryce Underwood threw a desperate, last-ditch pass deep into the end zone that fell incomplete as the stadium clock hit 0:00. The Western Michigan players rushed the field to celebrate their win.

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Soon, the officiating crew put one second back on the game clock, giving Michigan an unexpected final “do-over” snap. Given a second chance, Underwood launched a 47-yard Hail Mary into the end zone.

Rather than a deserving win, they had a controversial Week 1 victory over Western Michigan from 13-12. They required a literal buzzer-beating Hail Mary to survive. Meyer is confident that it won’t be the same for Michigan when they face the Sooners on the weekend.

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“I think you’ll be able [to] tell in the first quarter. I mean, this is either going to be a walk-off, or Oklahoma’s going to win by a few scores,” Meyer added.

There is little to no doubt that the Sooners can take this one home, especially after their 24-13 win last season in the same matchup.

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Brent Venables’s squad recorded a straight 51-0 win against the UTEP Miners on September 4. Oklahoma boasts one of the most ferocious defenses in the country right now. They own the field by shutting down the run game.

Oklahoma’s QB John Mateer looked highly efficient in their opening blowout. Mateer completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in the three quarters he played.

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On the other hand, Michigan’s offensive line and quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled immensely in Week 1. After all the hype revolving around Underwood, his side was responsible for three turnovers during Week 1.

The last time they met, the Sooners had an impressive lead of 14-0 before the halftime whistle blew. John Mateer lived up to expectations and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks. Mateer finished the night outshining the competition, racking up 270 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Let’s not forget that the Sooners had a 10-3 season last year and earned the No. 8 seed in the CFP. Whereas Michigan took the 12th seed by the tip of the iceberg from Notre Dame.



