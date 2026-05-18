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Urban Meyer Loses Over $30M as Arbitration Case on NFL Firing Goes Against Him

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Malabika Dutta

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May 18, 2026 | 10:40 AM EDT

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Urban Meyer Loses Over $30M as Arbitration Case on NFL Firing Goes Against Him

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Malabika Dutta

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May 18, 2026 | 10:40 AM EDT

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After being fired “with cause” by Jacksonville in 2021, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer appealed the decision. The dispute later went to arbitration, and today, the decision went against Meyer, essentially costing him millions of dollars.

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According to On3, the arbitration ruled in favor of the Jaguars in their firing of Meyer. He was let go by the franchise 13 games into the 2021 season, which was also his first year in Jacksonville. If the decision had been the opposite, Meyer would have received the remaining four years of his contract, estimated at more than $30 million.

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At the time, the team was 2-11. However, Jacksonville owner Shad Khan indicated that the decision had more to do with off-the-field stuff rather than what the team was producing on the field.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Khan said in the 2021 statement. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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