Urban Meyer Makes Feelings Loud & Clear on Ryan Day’s New Ohio State Hire

Ohio State has once again raided the NFL ranks for its coaching staff, and the move has drawn a strong reaction from program legend Urban Meyer. Arthur Smith becomes the new OSU offensive coordinator and will be the second NFL coach to join the Ryan Day staff. With the hot takes flying fast and furious regarding the new hire, former OSU coach Urban Meyer shares his verdict on Smith’s hiring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Urban Meyer believes the latest hire reflects a fundamental shift in college football’s financial landscape. It’s a reflection of how college football has changed completely. Meyer states that eliminating the salary pool has made the collegiate hiring process comparable to that of the NFL.

“They are full-time. They’re no different than the NFL. So I think it’s a great hire,” Urban Meyer stated loud and clear on the January 28th episode of The Triple Option. “The other thing you always had budget limitations on was something called a salary pool. Those don’t exist anymore either. There are no salary pools.

ADVERTISEMENT

You just go hire whoever you want. They’re going to find the money and, obviously, a heck of a coach. Now you have two former NFL head coaches on offense and defense at Ohio State. That’s appealing. That’s a hell of a deal. No appealing to the player, but no recruiting. This is all money now. It’s really unbelievable when you think what’s happened in the last five years.”

The financial landscape has been completely reshaped. Meyer recalled his first head coaching contract at Bowling Green in 2001 being worth just $125,000, a stark contrast to today’s market, where, as he notes, schools just go hire whoever they want and find the money. Meyer said Ryan Day outlined his coaching staff plans, using Matt Patricia as a benchmark.

“Coach Day told me a little about which direction he’s going to be headed, without going too far into detail,” stated Meyer. “But I think Ohio State’s jumping all over themselves because they see Matt Patricia as the template to go hire someone. Someone who’s going to focus on the scheme, and Arthur Smith’s got to be one of the best in the business at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With two NFL coaches on board for the 2026 season, it is pretty clear that Ryan Day wanted Ohio State to be more like an NFL team with a more mature, NFL-style coaching staff. Meyer mentioned that their roles are straightforward and that they don’t need to put much effort into recruiting, which makes the process feel easier for everyone involved.

Meyer’s endorsement underscores the significance of the hire, which brings a recent NFL head coach and his respected offensive scheme to Columbus

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arthur Smith to become new Ohio State OC

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ohio State is hiring former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as its new offensive coordinator. While the Buckeyes haven’t officially announced it yet, the move signals Day’s commitment to building an NFL-caliber staff.

However, Smith brings almost no traditional collegiate coaching background, and his only prior collegiate experience was being a defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010. His strategy for quarterback development, tight-end use, and red-zone efficiency, focusing on the run game and tight ends, counters the Buckeyes’ past offensive struggles season. Historically, Smith’s offense had focused on both the run game and tight ends for receptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Ryan Day relies more on the passing game. With a pattern that combines both of their strengths and the return of a veteran group to the roster, it could help the Buckeyes get back into national contention.

It’s worth remembering that Ohio State’s last national championship came when they had a coordinator with Smith’s level of run-game expertise.