Urban Meyer, Nick Saban Spotted With President Donald Trump in High-Profile Meetup Amid Plans to Fix College Football

February 3, 2026, Washington, District Of Columbia, USA: United States President Donald J Trump answers questions after signing the bill ending the four-day partial government shutdown in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on February 3, 2026. A number of Republican lawmakers from both the US Senate and US House were present Washington USA – ZUMAs152 20260203_faa_s152_017 Copyright: xYurixGripasx-xPoolxviaxCNPx

February 3, 2026, Washington, District Of Columbia, USA: United States President Donald J Trump answers questions after signing the bill ending the four-day partial government shutdown in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on February 3, 2026. A number of Republican lawmakers from both the US Senate and US House were present Washington USA – ZUMAs152 20260203_faa_s152_017 Copyright: xYurixGripasx-xPoolxviaxCNPx

The future of college football may have just been charted on a Florida golf course. College football coaching legends Nick Saban and Urban Meyer joined former President Donald Trump for a game of golf. It certainly raised a lot of speculation about the context of the meetup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There is no available information about the reason for this high-profile meeting, but given Saban and Meyer’s frequent stance on NIL chaos, it’s a strong possibility. Both former coaches have consistently pushed for the NCAA to adopt strict rules against NIL and the transfer portal that sabotage the core values of college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Saban has repeatedly warned that the NIL era can leave players concentrated solely on short-term financial goals rather than a long-term vision. The NIL takeover was another explanation behind his retirement, too. He even argued that the NCAA lacks centralized leadership, which is contributing to the chaos. The same goes for Meyer, who openly claimed that NIL is ruining student lives.

“(It’s) wild stuff man,” Meyer said back in 2021. “The guy never played a snap and gets $1.5 million. I imagine getting him to go to Sociology 101 is not easy. Once again, that’s not my issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Nick Saban on ESPN College Game Day during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_351 Copyright: xAMGx

On top of that, Donald Trump himself has supported Nick Saban by offering him the co-chair position on a proposed presidential commission, but he turned it down. He even praised Saban on the Pat McAfee Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I know him, and I got to know him because he brought his team to the White House,” Trump said. “He had the team, he won a lot. I got to know him. He’s a fantastic guy, and he’s somebody that really, they should get involved in college sports in terms of making sure that, you know, it all works out.”

Notably, Donald Trump has even taken steps to ensure some stability. Back in July, he signed an executive order to protect college sports and student athletes from the pay-to-play scene. Players can still earn money from deals, but the rule aims to end bidding wars for players. However, despite this order, bidding wars for top talent in college sports have continued to escalate.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIL and transfer portal chaos have increased tampering, which is just giving coaches a hard time. Dabo Swinney is constantly demanding better rules. This feeling has grown even stronger lately, especially after Ole Miss was accused of tampering with linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

But now Donald Trump is actually taking steps to tighten the NIL chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s honest verdict on NIL chaos

Who would have thought that the US men’s hockey team’s honor ceremony at the White House would turn into a conversation about rules around college athletes? After the event celebrating the US win over the Soviet Union in 1980, President Donald Trump weighed in on the NIL conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something ought to be done, and I’m willing to put the federal government behind it,” Trump said. “And if it’s not done fast, you’re going to wipe out colleges.”

Students are now making moves for money rather than development. This isn’t the first time Trump has expressed concern about it. He made similar remarks during a phone interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Veterans Day.

As of now, the debate over the SCORE Act is still ongoing. This law would have created a new college sports group within the NCAA that would make and enforce a single set of national rules for the programs. But the process is on hold as the debate continues over how much the federal government should be involved in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, this rule could impose a single rule across all programs rather than having a different one for each team. Plus, it would set limits on how players get paid for endorsements and would help stop fake NIL deals.

So, let’s wait and see how fast these rules come into play.