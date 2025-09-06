Urban Meyer Not Ready to Buy Dave Portnoy’s Bryce Underwood Claim as Ex-OSU HC Sends Strong Message

While college football was busy dissecting how badly hyped Arch Manning’s debut turned out to be, or Thomas Castellanos’ statement win against Alabama. Another generational talent in Bryce Underwood quietly passed 251 yards and started a whole new era in the QB room after JJ McCarthy for Michigan. Underwood doesn’t have a famous last name or Castellanos’s aura, but that $12 million tag means something. And if you ask Michigan loyal Dave Portnoy, the QB might just be the “best ever” to be around. And this kindled a soft war of words between Portnoy and OSU legend Urban Meyer in the press box.

When FOX Sports decided to put Dave Portnoy in that press box along with Urban Meyer, the promise of some tempers flaring wasn’t a far-fetched idea. And just like that, on September 6th ‘FOX Big Noon Kickoff’, that promise was fulfilled when Dave Portnoy analyzed Bryce Underwood’s game performance and called him the best true freshman QB.

“They’re drooling about this guy, Bryce Underwood. They can’t believe what they see on tape. He’s like a supernova now. I hope they use his legs. He didn’t run at all last week. I think they were saving it for This Week. I think he may be the single best player freshman ever in college football,” said Portnoy. Moreover, the Barstool Sports founder also went on to predict Michigan to win comfortably against Oklahoma, courtesy of Underwood’s talent. But Urban Meyer, sitting in that press box along with other analysts like Mike Ingram II, quickly interjected on Dave Portnoy’s take.

“Ever, is a big word. But what I saw is what I saw, and I made a comment. I’ve had a couple of them, and that’s like a Percy Harvin or a (Tim) Tebow or Ezekiel Elliott. When you see that cat and you’re like, my gosh, I saw that last week. And I was against New Mexico. And there’s no doubt they told him not to run. There were a couple of times last week when he should have run. He didn’t,” declared Urban Meyer.