Urban Meyer Pens 5-Word Message for Lou Holtz After Confirming His Role in Launching His Coaching Career

Even to this day, Urban Meyer still has a reminder sitting right on his desk that traces everything back to one man. Lou Holtz, the man who launched his coaching career. It’s a line of advice he once received before the 2006 BCS National Championship. That relationship came rushing back into public view this week as the news of the 89-year-old’s passing shocked the nation.

On March 5, Urban Meyer posted three photos of himself, Holtz, and his wife Shelley on X and added a heartfelt tribute.

“The impact of a great mentor lasts a lifetime,” he wrote. “I’m thankful for everything Coach Holtz poured into me and our family. Will always Love Ya Coach!”

Urban Meyer was right there with his wife beside Lou Holtz when he was in hospice care and it was an emotional meeting. He revealed his wife got emotional because the family knows how much he impacted their lives. Before Meyer became the national-title winning coach at Florida and Ohio State, Holtz gave him the shot.

In 1996, Lou Holtz brought Urban Meyer to Notre Dame as WRs coach after he spent six years at Colorado State. At the time, the head coach was wrapping up the final season of a remarkable run with the Fighting Irish, a tenure that included a 100-30-2 record and the unforgettable 1988 national championship. He revealed then that the mentorship came in a different form.

“They were the kind of people that weren’t much about patting you on the back,” he explained, referencing Lou Holtz and his earlier mentor Earle Bruce. “But it was always about how to get better.”

And that tough-love approach showed up again when Urban Meyer reached a crossroad early in his career. Years later, when Bowling Green offered him his first head coaching job, he initially turned it down as the program wasn’t in great shape. He wasn’t convinced it was the right move but Lou Holtz was adamant.

“Of course it’s not a great job,” he told him. “If it’s a great job, they wouldn’t be calling your ass.”

That made Urban Meyer hang up the phone, call Bowling Green back, and accept the job. He flipped a 2-8 Falcons script immediately by finishing 8-3 in his first season. From there, he got the chance to coach at Utah, Florida, and eventually Ohio State where he won three national championships with the last two.

Lou Holtz’s philosophy about coaching also stuck with Urban Meyer long after their Notre Dame days ended.

“His love for his players,” he explained, “and I used to say this, as well, to people. Love is not soft. If you love your children and you see them doing stupid things, you’d better not say, ‘Oh, kids will be kids.’ No, no, no, no. End it. Stop it. Same thing with your players. He believed there was greatness in everyone, Lou Holtz did. He would say that. There was greatness in that kid. You find it as a coach.”

And as the sport paused to remember Lou Holtz, the tributes show that his influence went far beyond the coaches he mentored.

The community honors Lou Holtz’s legacy

From politicians to former players and programs he once led, Lou Holtz’s passing came as painful news. Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner lingered on the moment the coach recruited him while coaching at South Carolina.

“Like a lot of Chicago kids, I grew up watching Lou Holtz on the sidelines at Notre Dame,” he said. “I was incredibly honored that our paths crossed years later when he recruited me during his time at South Carolina. I ultimately chose a different path but the chance to sit with him, hear his vision, and learn from a man who meant so much to the game is something I’ll never forget. Coach Holtz is a true legend of college football.”

Programs he was once part of chimed in. Notre Dame released a tribute video honoring his legacy in South Bend, where he recorded 100 wins and delivered the program’s last national championship. Minnesota football also paid respects to their former head coach from the 1984-85 seasons, while Kent State remembered the impact Lou Holtz had on their program and the sport overall.

Down in Columbia, South Carolina fans mourned the coach who revived their program in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But aside from his winning field records, Lou Holtz launched careers, shaped leaders, and left a mark that still shows up decades later. And that side of him remains etched forever in memories.