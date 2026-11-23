Urban Meyer just fired a warning shot at Ryan Day ahead of Ohio State’s rivalry showdown with Michigan. The Buckeyes (7–4) are reeling from a humiliating 31–28 loss to Nebraska, while Michigan (6–5) is riding high after stunning previously unbeaten No. 4 UCLA, 18–16, in triple overtime. With “The Game” looming in Columbus, Meyer delivered a brutal assessment of what awaits Ohio State on Saturday.

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Speaking on a recent appearance shared by Eleven Warriors, the three-time national champion coach didn’t hold back on either side of the rivalry. While he flat-out ripped Michigan’s sluggish offense as the worst in college football, he warned Ohio State that defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s unit is more than good enough to drag the Buckeyes into an ugly dogfight.

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“I think the Wolverine defense is legit, legit, because that offense is pathetic up there,” Meyer said. “And we covered them on Big Noon a bunch. And their defense, what they did to UCLA, was absolutely phenomenal.”

Even though Meyer believes Ohio State has the better overall roster, he admitted that Michigan’s defense is outperforming every single unit, offense, defense, or special teams, on either side right now.

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“The best unit performing right now is a Wolverine defense, and that concerns me a little bit,” Meyer admitted, pointing out that only one team all year (Oregon) has managed to score more than 21 points on them and that they held a 10–0 UCLA squad to just three points until late in regulation before winning in triple overtime.

Looking closely at Michigan’s roller-coaster 2026 campaign under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, it is easy to see why Meyer is losing sleep over that side of the ball.

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Despite an offense that scored just six points in losses to both Indiana and Michigan State, and saw offensive coordinator Jason Beck get fired mid-season, Hill’s defense has carried the entire program on its back.

Against UCLA on Saturday night, the Wolverines forced three turnovers, racked up four sacks, and stuffed the Bruins in triple overtime to clinch bowl eligibility, proving they can suffocate even top-five offenses when the game is on the line.

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That dominant defensive identity is exactly why Meyer sounded worried when he turned his attention directly to his former program.

“Our offense has been up and down a little bit, and now we’re down to our backup quarterback. So I see this being a very low-scoring game. This is Ohio State-Wolverine football. The toughest team is going to win this game,” Meyer said.

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Even though Meyer praised wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as the best player in the country, and maybe the best player ever to play college football, he noted that Ohio State’s shaky offensive line and backup quarterback situation will turn Saturday into a pure rock fight where whoever punches hardest wins.

Still, Meyer predicted a tight 17–10 or 17–14 finish and gave the narrow edge to the Buckeyes.

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The stats from Saturday’s collapse in Lincoln back up every word of Meyer’s concern about Ohio State’s front line and defense.

While Smith put on another historic show, catching six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns to tie Terry Glenn’s single-season school record with 17 touchdown grabs, and freshman Luke Fahey threw for 259 yards in relief of injured starter Julian Sayin, Ohio State’s offensive line got pushed around for just 76 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Buckeye defense gave up 176 rushing yards and allowed Nebraska to convert 10 of 16 third downs and both fourth-down tries as the Huskers snapped a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams.

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For Ryan Day, hearing Meyer bring up the word “toughness” ahead of the Michigan game always hits a sensitive nerve, especially with both coaches facing plenty of heat from their respective fanbases after underwhelming regular seasons.

While Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak in the rivalry with a 27–9 victory in Ann Arbor last November to improve Day’s career record against the Wolverines to 2–4, Michigan has still won the last two meetings inside Ohio Stadium, including a bruising 13–10 defensive rock fight in Columbus in 2024 that looked almost identical to the low-scoring slugfest Meyer is predicting next weekend.

With both teams sitting outside the 12-team playoff bracket and pride squarely on the line, Saturday’s clash will come down to which team dominates the trenches when everything goes wrong.