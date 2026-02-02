Urban Meyer Reacts to Concerning Health Update on Notre Dame Icon Who Once Triggered Ryan Day

On January 30, HawgBeat’s Kyle Sutherland confirmed reports stating that Lou Holtz was placed in hospice care. One day later, the Holtz family made it official. Kevin Holtz posted on Facebook confirming that his father, the 1988 national championship coach at Notre Dame, is receiving hospice care at his home in Orlando. Skip Holtz, Lou’s son and a longtime coach himself, posted on X early Sunday morning, around.

“Appreciate everyone’s text and prayers,” Skip Holtz wrote. “Dad is 89 and he is STILL fighting the fight! Only the man upstairs knows how much time is left on the clock. Cherishing the time we still have together in Orlando.”

Urban Meyer saw it and reposted it. He has been open for years about how often he leaned on Lou Holtz, especially early in his head coaching career. Back in 2024, he told the story in detail, explaining how Holtz helped him manage the long buildup before the 2006 national title game.

Lou Holtz’s advice wasn’t complicated. Don’t let the team peak early. Keep the routine. Respect the calendar. Urban Meyer even wrote “January 8, 8 p.m.” in Sharpie on a whiteboard in his office to drill the point home. It’s the kind of anecdote coaches love to pass down, partly because it sounds simple and partly because it worked.



Kevin Holtz’s statement on Saturday carried a different tone, more measured. He wrote that the family’s focus is on “maintaining his comfort, quality of life and care” and asked for privacy.

“As family has always been the highest importance to Coach, we are holding to each other and focusing on making every moment and day count,” he wrote. “The whole family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and support but ask for privacy as we navigate this journey.”

Lou Holtz’s resume includes 33 seasons as a head coach. A 249-132-7 record. He had stops at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina, plus one year with the Jets. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008 and became an ESPN analyst after retirement. Holtz also led two straight 12-0 seasons at Notre Dame and a national title in 1988. While South Carolina fans still credit him for pulling the program out of a 21-game losing streak and into relevance. But his name hasn’t just lived in nostalgia lately.

The Ryan Day-Lou Holtz feud

In January 2025, it collided head-on with Ryan Day’s world in a way no one really saw coming. Lou Holtz hadn’t coached since 2004. Day was still a graduate assistant at Boston College back then. The spark came the day before Ohio State played Notre Dame on September 23, 2023. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said the Irish were more physical than the Buckeyes.

Lou Holtz specifically pointed to Ryan Day’s losses to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Michigan, arguing that physical teams had been the difference.

“Everybody that beats him does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State,” he said. “I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.”

Ohio State won the game 17-14 on a last-second TD. In the NBC postgame interview, Ryan Day unloaded.

“What he said about our team, I cannot believe,” he said. “This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always Ohio against the world and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world. I’ll tell you what, I love those kids and we’ve got a tough team.”

Lou Holtz didn’t back down. A few days later, he said Ryan Day didn’t want to talk about Michigan and maintained that Notre Dame was the better team. He added later that Ohio State eventually became more physical, which, in his terms, was a concession. College football has seen stranger beefs. But this one stood out because of the age gap.