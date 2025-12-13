Urban Meyer Reveals His Favorite Army-Navy Rivalry Moment After Predicting the Winner

The Navy Midshipmen are set to face the Army Black Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The annual rivalry game will pit a 6-5 Army team against a firm 9-2 Navy in Baltimore. Despite that, the Black Knights are currently favored by 6.5 points, and the game is expected to bring intense scenes. College Football legend Urban Meyer is on the sidelines and details his boyhood fandom for his favorite team.

“My favorite part of this game is not the actual game. It’s the March-on. To see the men and women who serve our country in our cadets in the middle as they come on the field. So much is going on in this world, and you see the elite of the elite walk into the stadium in march. That, on the field, is my favorite memory of this game. Honored to be here. God bless America,” said Urban Meyer through his Triple Option podcast’s IG account.

This is a developing story