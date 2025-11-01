Urban Meyer’s Wife in Tears As She Joins Ryan Day and Tim Tebow To Send Emotional Message

Urban Meyer did it all. The 61-year-old’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025 set the stage for an emotional tribute by Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff. The tribute video, crafted with storytelling flair, highlights his iconic moments: Tim Tebow’s Heisman, Florida’s two BCS titles, and Ohio State’s 2014 championship. But the most moving clip? His wife, Shelley Mather, who often gets emotional watching her husband’s incredible college football journey unfold right in front of her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My favorite thing was just being a part of players’ lives. Extremely rewarding,” Shelley said. “We’re so proud of you. And I knew this was going to happen. I was going to cry. But you know your kids love you. I love you deeply. We are all so proud of you for meeting your goal. And we are so happy to have been along on the journey.” It wasn’t just the missus. Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer’s former star quarterback at Florida, and even current Ohio State coach Ryan Day showered their love for Coach Meyer. “Thank you for making me a Gator. Thank you for the impact on my life,” Tebow said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It all started in Gainesville. From 2005 to 2010, Meyer took a Gators team that had been wandering in the post-Steve Spurrier era and brought it roaring back to national prominence. Over six seasons, he crafted a powerhouse with a 65-15 record that still ranks third in program history. Tebow was the companion to Meyer for his success at Gainesville. Back in 2006, he came in as a dual-threat quarterback and played a supporting role behind starter Chris Leak. So, it’s obvious why he had such an emotional message for Urban Meyer.

Tebow continued, “[And] Thank you for loving me. I love you so much. I’m so grateful that you are my coach, but I’m also even more grateful that you are my friend and we get to be family.” At that time, the Gators were championship-caliber. National titles in 2006 and 2008, two SEC titles, and three SEC Eastern Division titles solidified his impact. From 2007 to 2009, Tebow took over as the starting QB, and during his first year as a starter, he won the Heisman Trophy. Coach Meyer announced his retirement from The Swamp after Tebow got drafted for the Broncos in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came Ohio State. Meyer really reached the pinnacle of coaching excellence at Columbus from 2012 to 2018. His first season saw a spotless 12-0 regular-season record, though the team couldn’t play in the postseason. By 2014, Meyer had the Buckeyes rolling. They went 14-1 and grabbed the first-ever College Football Playoff national title. Meyer left the horseshow with an astounding record of 81-9, after which Ryan Day took on the reins seamlessly. “I hired Ryan Day because I thought he was a very good coach. I knew he was, Meyer said about Day. “What I found out was that he’s far past that; he’s elite.” That’s quite a compliment coming from a coach of Meyer’s stature.

That’s why the current Buckeyes coach also spoke highly of Meyer’s contribution. “You are a legend, and certainly I am forever in debt for what you did for me.” Ryan Day further added, “And the transition from you being the head coach to me being the head coach has allowed me an opportunity that I’ll again forever be in debt for you.” Those sweet words only highlight the legacy and the lives Urban Meyer touched.

AD

Congrats, Coach. You deserve every bit of it!

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Urban Meyer returning?

The 2025 coaching carousel led to a lot of college programs vying for excellence in play calling, and Penn State is one of them. Guess what? Urban Meyer was a top candidate due to his impressive resume of three national titles and previous ties to Penn State. His recent meeting with Senator Dave McCormick focused on leadership and teamwork, which added more fuel for his return. Amid this, the 61-year-old made his stance clear on the coaching return.

“I don’t have a desire,” Meyer responded to reporter Kellyanne Stitts. “Despite eight Power 4 schools looking for head football coaches, including Penn State, LSU, and Florida, Urban Meyer is not interested in getting back into coaching.” Meyer sure has no knack for wearing the headset once again. But he endorsed Ohio State’s current offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, for the job.

But even without coaching, Meyer remains highly involved in Ohio State football traditions. He’ll be the victory bell ringer at the Ohio State vs. Penn State game. This honor recognizes Meyer’s tremendous influence on the Buckeyes program and his undefeated 7-0 record against Michigan during his OSU tenure from 2012 to 2018.