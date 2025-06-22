Urban Meyer Sends Powerful Message on Ryan Day’s OSU Legacy With Big Julian Sayin Admission

The Buckeyes are again residing in the limelight. Ryan Day, newly minted national champion, is spearheading a new chapter with the same intensity and zeal that long governed Ohio State during Urban Meyer’s time. Day’s team, akin to past legendary squads, is reloading, not rebuilding. With talk of back-to-back titles, echoes of the 2014 Saturdays are near. Meyer’s tenure in Columbus seems almost mythical at this point—those charged-up Saturday afternoons, those high-powered offenses, and that glorious national championship run.

Redshirt freshman J.T. took the field after star Braxton Miller’s injury caused disappointment. Barrett surprisingly guided the Buckeyes to an 11-1 mark before breaking his ankle. Then third-string quarterback Cardale Jones stepped in, leading Ohio State into the first-ever College Football Playoff by running past Wisconsin 59-0. During the playoffs, underdogs pulled off an incredible turnaround against Alabama, winning 42-35 after falling behind by 15 points. This win took them to the title game vs. Oregon and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota. But will that be done again this year?

“You were really high on Ohio State last year,” asks a reporter of WBNS 10TV. “You looked at the talent and you said. This might be the best-assembled team I’ve ever seen.” Meyer’s obsession with the Buckeyes is pretty clear. During his tenure, he made Ohio State a recruiting machine, a tradition that continues today as the Buckeyes pursue the next crop of stars. But the actual question that the reporter asks is, “You won a national title and had a heck of a team come. How hard is it to repeat at this level?” As he considers Ohio State’s hopes, Meyer is optimistic. He trusts in the coaching staff and the culture built.

Meyer responds, “This Ohio State’s different. They have a bunch of hungry, you know, a lot of the old players left for the NFL. So, I don’t think they have the same dilemma you have if they’re all returning. So, they got an excellent coaching staff. Uh, I’m biased, but it’s the best job, the best school, and, you know, I’m a fan. I think they’ll be right at the end of swinging for it.”

A number of the old guard, the players who helped with the Natty, have moved on to the NFL. The entire starting defensive line? Gone. J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, and Ty Hamilton—all off to chase their pro dreams. Starting quarterback Will Howard? He is in the NFL. New talents, such as Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, are now stepping up.

The quarterback competition is intense, featuring top recruits like Julian Sayin and promising freshmen. Defensively, stars like Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles lead the charge, supported by standout corners Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Davison Igbinosun. The coaching personnel, with Ryan Day at the helm and a talented depth of assistants, are good at bringing out talent. They’ve made three-star recruits into household names and transfer portal grabs into instant stars.

With so many new faces, there’s a sense of urgency in them. Young players know that this is their time. And the coaching staff? DC Matt Patricia and OC Brian Hartline are doing everything they can. Thanks to NIL and the innovative portal, Meyer stresses Ohio State’s heightened caution in hiring, making sure new additions reflect the Buckeye way.

Julian Sayin under the microscope

Who’s the quarterback at Ohio State this year? Reporter asks. The question everyone wants to know the answer to? The competition for starting quarterback, and whether Julian Sayin is prepared to lead the Buckeyes back to the championship. So what does Meyer say about Julian Sayin?

“Sayin is the one that everyone’s obviously talking about. He’s not really big in stature, but they said he sees the field. He’s got an incredible lease. The ball dances out of his hands.” Meyer’s opinion? He’s not ready to put a crown on him yet, but he likes what he sees. Meyer also discusses how the quarterback needs to be the toughest worker in the building, first in, last out, and set the tone for the entire team.

The former head coach thinks Sayin has that type of mindset, but he’s not afraid to mention the spring game was a wake-up call. And the artist behind the offense? Brian Hartline. Meyer can’t say enough positive things about him. Hartline, the once Buckeye receiver turned coaching sensation. Meyer credits his ability to relate to players, his detail-oriented nature, and his ability to nurture talent.

Hartline’s efforts have served to keep Ohio State’s offense explosive and its recruiting pipeline full of tomorrow’s stars. Ohio State’s got the personnel to make another title run. The quarterback competition is intense, but that’s a positive. The coaching staff, spearheaded by Ryan Day and bolstered by Brian Hartline, is as cutting-edge as ever.