Urban Meyer Slams College Football Playoff Expansion With Blunt Five-Word Verdict and Major Repercussions for CFP Committee

Urban Meyer isn’t buying the idea that a 24-team College Football Playoff would make college football better. In fact, he thinks the sport is preparing to sacrifice conference championships just to hand more teams a postseason ticket. The former Ohio State head coach isn’t interested in a system that makes winning your conference an afterthought. And when the possibility of scrapping championship games came up, Meyer didn’t mince words.

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“I don’t agree with that,” Urban Meyer said on 97.1 The Fan with Bone and Tyvis. “The minute you start saying the Big Ten Championship game really doesn’t mean much and maybe we should get rid of it, my skin starts to curl… You wake up every morning to win your conference. I have my feelings on the playoff tie. I think the committee should go away.”

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For Urban Meyer, winning a conference title is a major achievement, not some optional bonus on the road to a national championship. But playoff expansion could strip those games of their importance. If both teams already have postseason spots secured, what’s really at stake? A loss that once could have derailed an entire season might suddenly mean very little.

A bigger playoff gives more teams a shot. But it could also take the sting out of games that once made or broke a season. Urban Meyer thinks coaches have another reason to push for it, and he didn’t dress it up.

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“You know why the coaches want it,” he said. “And they told me this, so they don’t get fired.”

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There’s the ugly part of the business. One bad season can get a coach shown the door. Give more teams a playoff ticket, and maybe a few more coaches get to keep their jobs. A bigger bracket could become another lifeline for programs that fall short. But the fallout wouldn’t stop at the sideline.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, outlined a potential consequence of moving to 24 teams.

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“Conference championship games will be eliminated. That’s not a question,” he said, describing the expected direction of the proposed model.

Under the format he discussed, the weekend currently reserved for those championships could become an off week. December could turn into a playoff marathon. Eight first-round games would land on campus during the second weekend, with eight more second-round matchups following a week later.

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The proposed setup reserves four spots for the P4 conferences and one for the Group of Six. The other 19 would go to at-large teams, opening the door for plenty of programs that currently sit outside the playoff picture. Teams from the Big 12, including Utah and BYU, could have more opportunities even when they fall outside the top tier of the national rankings.

That concern surfaced again on The Triple Option Show. Discussing the possibility of Texas Tech, BYU and Utah making the field, Urban Meyer argued that rankings alone should not settle the debate.

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“At some point, you better start looking at schedules, boys,” he said. “I mean, you cannot say that. And if the college football committee, and I love Utah, they haven’t played a soul. So when I hear that, I’m like, get ready for awful games for the next decade if we do this.”

A 24-team bracket opens the door for more Cinderella runs. But it also lets teams into the postseason that wouldn’t have come close under the old format. When almost everybody gets a shot, making the playoff doesn’t carry the same weight. That’s the gamble facing the CFP committee.