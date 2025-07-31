Urban Meyer Suffers as Dave Portnoy’s Fox Move Forces Angry Fans to Take Stance

If you’ve ever scrolled through sports X or stumbled into the rowdy world of college football and barstool banter, you know there’s never a dull moment. And now with the season ramping up, the country is fired up for all Saturdays. And not all the heat is on the field this season. They are stemming from the broadcast booth as well. On Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, two worlds are about to collide. Dave Portnoy, the unapologetic Michigan superfan and Barstool kingpin. And sitting beside him is Urban Meyer, the legendary (and often polarizing) face of Ohio State football. If you thought the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry was flammable only on the field, think again.

Fox just cut a mega-deal with Barstool Sports, bringing Portnoy onto its biggest college football stage. He’s not just dropping by for hot takes. Portnoy is a weekly fixture, dropping Barstool spice right alongside the likes of Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Rob Stone, and Mark Ingram II. Portnoy made a living out of over-the-top Michigan loyalty and never letting Buckeyes or stuffy TV traditions go easy.

And now that Front Office Sports has released its official announcement of the crew members of ESPN College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kick Off on X, things are going to take a major ugly turn for Meyer. And especially when Portnoy is sitting right beside him. Portnoy has made a career out of ‘being the loudest guy in the bar.’ And now he is already crowing that it’s about time national TV gave Michigan fans a real voice. “I’m going to be on the road every single week with these guys. Now, they don’t have a Michigan guy on the panel. They do have an Ohio State guy, even though Ohio State hasn’t beaten Michigan in about a hundred years,” he recently told Fox Sports.

He’s not satisfied with just being there. Portnoy is planning on needling Meyer (and the rest of the panel) at every opportunity. And tossing in reminders of Ohio State’s recent failures every chance he gets. Meyer, for his part, is no stranger to media pressure, but live TV with Portnoy is a different beast. The old-school coach controls the narrative, or at least steers conversations back to “coach speak.” But with Portnoy, there’s no off-switch or filter. The show’s conversations won’t stick to safe, familiar football territory. Instead, Portnoy will drag Meyer into meme-laden squabbles, locker-room jokes.

Meyer will be outnumbered by the brand of chaos Portnoy brings. That is Michigan’s recent winning streak, the Barstool army on social media, and a format that rewards viral moments over sober analysis. The ‘Big Noon’ audience digs traditional. But Portnoy’s brags and barbs are designed to get reactions, not respect. It’s a classic “content versus credibility” clash. And beyond football, Meyer’s reputation is on the line. Fox is betting huge. They aim to rev up their Big Ten coverage and capture the 18-to-34 crowd. Lastly, it will thrust the college football war between old-school analysts and meme lords straight into the mainstream.

Fans clash over Dave Portnoy’s spot next to Urban Meyer

For fans, the clash between Meyer and Portnoy is a must-watch chaos. It’s the ultimate blend of tradition and troll, college football’s wildest tailgate breaking right into your living room. “I wonder how much Portnoy paid to be included,” a fan writes. There’s no public evidence that Dave Portnoy paid Fox to get on Big Noon Kickoff. Instead, it’s a strategic partnership between Fox Sports and Barstool Sports designed to capture younger, engaged viewers.

Another fan writes, “Big Noon all day easy.” I mean, the hype is quite natural. Big Noon Kickoff has risen as Fox’s flagship college football pregame show since 2019, especially popular during Big Ten games like Michigan vs. Ohio State. With Portnoy joining the crew, Fox aims to energize this show with a mix of traditional analysis and Barstool-style entertainment. Another fan chimes, “Dave Portnoy is FOX’s obvious Hail Mary to match Pat McAfee and his ratings.” Fox’s addition of Portnoy is explicitly seen as a counterpunch to ESPN’s signing of Pat McAfee, who has enormous appeal and charisma on College GameDay. Fox is staking its hopes on Portnoy’s fan base and provocative presence to boost ratings and engage a younger demographic.

“GameDay has an elite crew. Noon is good too, but having Dave on there makes it unwatchable,” a fan added. ESPN’s College GameDay has a long-standing reputation for polished, elite sports analysis, with Pat McAfee adding a charismatic edge recently. Fox’s Big Noon with Dave Portnoy, by contrast, blends serious football expertise (Urban Meyer) with Portnoy’s brash, trolling persona. And lastly, a fan writes with the same feeling, “Bro, why tf is Dave Portnoy on this shit?” He’s a diehard Michigan alum, constantly stirring rivalry flames. And especially against Ohio State. Fans look for something more soothing, something that doesn’t focus on the competitive nature of the sport. But that won’t be possible with Portnoy sitting in that chair.