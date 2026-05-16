Urban Meyer Warns Kalen DeBoer of Worrying QB Situation He Faced During Tim Tebow Era

If there’s anyone who knows what happens when a locker room starts overflowing with elite QB talent, it’s Urban Meyer. In modern football, when a young QB can see himself starting elsewhere, he will not stay as a backup. That is why a ‘crowded’ QB room is not a blessing to a coach like Meyer. In fact, it is a warning that some egos will soon walk away. That experience is what makes his warning to Kalen DeBoer feel so real.

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“Well, let me tell you something about that surplus of talent, and I love Coach DeBoer, but here’s reality,” Urban Meyer said on The Triple Option regarding Kalen DeBoer’s loaded QB room. “At Florida, we had Chris Leak, Tim Tebow, then we got Cam Newton, and then we had Denard Robinson locked up, and you know Cam left and then Denard… Reality is, when it’s actually time to go sign the paperwork and go, how many of those cats are gonna make it on campus?”

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When a program fills its QB room with future NFL names, the program looks strong on paper. However, the locker room often feels crowded for the men who do not start. As it stands now, Alabama finds itself in a similar QB situation. Everyone loves recruiting elite QBs until one of them realizes he’s QB2. And that’s where the portal becomes the solution. Urban Meyer has lived through this problem. Back in 2005, when he first arrived at Florida, he had a starter in Chris Leak. Then came 2006 and the Tim Tebow problem.

Tim Tebow arrived in Gainesville as one of the most hyped recruits in America, but Urban Meyer publicly backed Leak as the unquestioned starter. At the same time, he carved out specialized short-yardage and goal-line packages for Tebow. That plan worked, at least for the two QBs who went on to win a national championship over Ohio State. But then, that couldn’t retain other stars.

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Cam Newton left Florida after two seasons waiting behind. Denard Robinson, a Gators interest, never made it there. And then, even at Ohio State, Urban Meyer experienced another similar incident with Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins. For a young QB who believes he can start in the SEC, staying behind a teammate is not a career plan; it is a one‑way ticket to the transfer portal. Meyer knows how fragile QB rooms become once real competition starts. Not willing to stay QB2, Burrow eventually walked away from Columbus to LSU.

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“You’ll see teams do this: hold off on naming a starter,” Urban Meyer admitted on his show in April. “Because the other guy leaves. So you’ll see a lot of people say, we’re gonna hold on, we’re gonna announce it during training camp. And they probably in their mind know who the quarterback is.”

There are some coaches, like Urban Meyer, who believe delaying a QB1 announcement creates more confusion than competition. Then there’s Kalen DeBoer, who’s comfortable letting the uncertainty head into fall.

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Kalen DeBoer’s QB situation is looking similar

Alabama’s current QB situation feels like an experiment on whether Urban Meyer’s warning still applies. When Greg McElroy asked him if the Tide’s QB situation was settled, Kalen DeBoer laughed it off. To a fan, that delay looks like competition; to a backup QB afraid of losing his starting dream, it can feel like a countdown to his exit.

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“I’m not ready,” he said.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0028

We might have to wait until fall to see whether it’ll be former 5-star Keelon Russell or his trusted Washington transfer Austin Mack as QB1. This approach isn’t new for Kalen DeBoer because he announced Ty Simpson as the starter less than three weeks before the opener. His idea is that uncertainty creates competition and keeps the backup play-ready if the starter goes down.

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“There’s been a similar kind of timeframe throughout fall camp,” he previously said. “The last week and a half, we usually have a little bit longer of…We call them bonus practices leading up to week one. There’s a weekend before and then a few days before that. There is kind of when you’d really for sure like to have the starter named.”

Beyond this season, Alabama’s QB traffic jam is only getting worse. The Tide already holds commitments from elite 2027 QBs Elijah Haven, the five-star Baton Rouge star ranked as the No. 1 QB in the country, and 4-star Alabama native Trent Seaborn. Both Russell and Mack could return next year. And eventually, their 2027 prized commits could find themselves in the shoes of either Cam Newton or Denard Robinson. And that’s why Urban Meyer sounds like someone seeing history repeat itself.