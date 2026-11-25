For the first time in his tenure at Columbus, Ryan Day has lost more than two games in a season, and Ohio State is now staring at a campaign without playoff contention. The fallout has been hard to ignore, with questions about Day’s future, potential coaching changes, and the transfer portal adding to the uncertainty.

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Amid the growing turmoil surrounding Ohio State, Urban Meyer has stepped in with a clear message for the team: put the noise aside and focus on the upcoming clash against Michigan.

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“Am I concerned? I am a little bit. You just feel it around Columbus, Ohio. Who’s going to get fired? Who’s not going to get fired? Who’s going to stay? Who’s going to enter the portal? I’m hopeful that when you walk into the Woody Hayes Athletic Center right now, there’s nothing but six straight days of figuring out how to beat this team,” said the former Ohio Head coach on the Triple Option Podcast.

“Am I concerned a little bit? I am. Again, not about the head coach, not at all. But you have 51 new players, and people are getting in their ears right now. The infamous third uncle, that idiot who’s telling a player, ‘You know, hey, should we stay? Should we go?’ Shut up. Go beat the team up north, and then have that conversation.”

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His comments came after Ohio State’s season unraveled, with the Buckeyes now sitting at a 7-4 record and the Michigan rivalry fast approaching. While the team’s focus remains on the looming clash, questions about potential leadership changes have also surfaced, forcing Ryan Day to address the issue recently following the early-November firing of special teams coordinator Robby Discher.

“That’s all wasted energy right now, because of how important this game is,” Day said. “Sunday’s going to come, and we’ll go from there. Everything about this right now is winning this game and focusing on this game.”

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Day sidestepped the question, but his response only fuelled anxiety among the fanbase, with players seemingly caught in the same uncertainty surrounding the program’s management. Adding to the concerns, recent reports have flagged underclassmen such as Tavien St. Clair and Khary Wilder as potential portal candidates due to their playing-time situations.

However, these remain speculative assessments rather than confirmed departures.

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That said, when words like these come from Urban Meyer, Ohio State fans have every reason to be concerned. The former Buckeyes head coach went 7–0 against Michigan during his tenure, so his remarks carry considerable weight.

And if his comments are any indication, the unease surrounding Ohio State’s locker room may be growing by the day. But given where the Buckeyes find themselves, can anyone really blame them? Ohio State is staring at a situation it hasn’t faced since 2011, when it endured a miserable 6–7 season.

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The turmoil surrounding Ohio State ahead of the Michigan clash is particularly concerning, especially given how fiercely contested this rivalry has historically been. Michigan, meanwhile, has a score to settle after last year’s humiliating 27-9 defeat to the Buckeyes.

Amid the growing chaos, Ryan Day insists his team is focused on preparing for the rivalry showdown.

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“Every second, every minute has to be utilized on winning the game,” Day said. “What gives us our best chance? Whether it’s motivating the players, schematic, coaching, whatever comes with it, preparing. That’s it. Wasting time on that right now isn’t going to do us any good because nothing’s going to change between now and Saturday.”

Shadows continue to loom over the program, with many questions unlikely to be answered until the season ends. But for now, Urban Meyer wants Ohio State to block out the noise and focus entirely on the upcoming clash, especially after losing three of its last four games.