Urban Meyer Weighs In on Big Ten vs. SEC Debate After OSU Player Sparks Controversy

When defensive lineman James Smith contributed to the Big Ten versus SEC debate, he was shunned almost immediately. The Alabama transfer to Ohio State, as per fans, doesn’t have the experience to make any comments just yet. However, he found a supporter in Urban Meyer.

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“I just have so much respect. I lived that SEC world, and I’ve never seen bigger, stronger, faster human beings on the planet,” Meyer said on The Triple Option, supporting James Smith’s claims about the Big Ten. “It’s transitioned. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the investment in the programs in the Big Ten. In 2012, that was not the case. The stadiums were not that difficult, the opponents, there were some great players, just not a lot of them. But you look at it right now, there is draft pick after draft pick. And I’m not just talking about Ohio State, all of them.”

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Meyer’s opinion carries immense weight, backed by a resume that includes two national titles with Florida in the SEC. His perspective is further sharpened by his even more dominant run at Ohio State, where he posted an 83-9 record and won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship, giving him a rare front-row seat to both conferences’ evolution.

Seeing how dominant he was in the Big Ten, one might think he would pick the SEC as the more competitive conference. But no, he placed the Big Ten ahead. However, he claimed things were not always this way, pointing out a “transition” that has taken place recently.

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“That is really a transition. I mean, that is a power shift coming from a player that’s experienced both. That’s phenomenal because [in] 2012, we took a job in Columbus, Ohio. I remember the first practice, I [was like] what in the world is this?”

“…But the bowl games and playoffs this year kind of prove it. Iowa beat Vandy; Illinois beat Tennessee. Indiana throttled Bama, Georgia, and Ole Miss; Ole Miss beat Georgia. But then, Miami beat Ole Miss and A&M. And now, here’s where you keep going down the line. This would have never happened. Virginia beat Missouri, Houston beat LSU, and the old Wake Forest team beat Mississippi State.”

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James Smith was part of the Alabama team that got thrashed by the Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. Despite the criticism from the Tide fans, his words come from personal experience.

“The intensity is almost like everything is so much faster in the Big Ten. In the SEC, we’re big and kind of slower. Here, it’s faster — more speed. We’re trying to wear an opponent down… The intensity is different. Everything’s so intentional,” said Smith.

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And it’s not just 2025. We’ve had national champions from the Big 10 for three consecutive years. What’s more astounding is that an SEC team didn’t make it to the final during that span.

Urban Meyer’s previous takes on the Big Ten vs SEC debate

Long before Smith reignited the debate, Meyer had taken note of the Big Ten’s evolution and commended them for it.

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“When I first got to the Big Ten, even Shelley said, ‘What in the world? This is a slow man’s game up here,’ and I like to think that the Buckeyes really changed that… The Wolverine team two years ago was one of the best teams I’ve seen. The Buckeye team this year is one of the best I’ve ever seen. You’re seeing Penn State, and some of these teams have great success,” Meyer said last year.

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“Well, you know what the SEC’s done? It’s raised the level. But the Big Ten has passed the SEC at the upper part. If you would have told me that 10 years ago, I would’ve said it’s not even close. Because it’s not.”

The Big 10 being top-heavy is one argument that many SEC fans continue to make. However, the likes of Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, and Kentucky at the bottom of the SEC haven’t fared that well over the last few years. That showed itself when these teams faced non-SEC opponents in bowl games. Unfortunately, the trend is set to continue next year.